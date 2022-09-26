Why Mykelti Brown of 'Sister Wives' didn't invite dad Kody to home delivery

Kody and Christine Brown's daughter Mykelti Padron gave birth to her first child in the latest episode of "Sister Wives."

Season 17 of the hit TLC reality show has chronicled the former couple's breakup and episode three shows Christine helping her daughter as she has a home birth alongside her husband, Tony Padron. Kody was not present.

In a behind the scenes interview, Mykelti explains why she didn't invite her father to the special occasion.

“I’m not gonna have my dad at the birth because honestly, it just kind of seems weird for my male dad to be there (while I’m) giving birth with all of my legs open and my amniotic fluid going everywhere. I just kind of felt that was a little uncomfortable,” she said.

However, the 26-year-old did invite one of Kody's other wives, Robyn Brown, to join in via Zoom call. During a confessional interview, Mykelti elaborated on her close relationship with her mother's former sister wife.

"I moved in with Robyn when my dad and Robyn were first courting because she needed some help with the kids for school, around the house, so I lived with her for a few months. And that’s why I'm still so close to Robyn and her kids is because of that special time that just us had together," she said.

In a confessional interview, Christine addressed Kody’s absence and revealed that she left the decision on whether or not to involve him up to her daughter. Christine publicly left Kody in November 2021 after over 25 years of marriage.

“If Mykelti wanted Kody here, even on the screen, if she wanted him here, I would be 100 percent great with him being here. Whatever she needs to have happen is what I’ll make happen,” she said. “But the fact that he’s not here, that’s something that Mykelti and Tony have decided on and that has nothing to do with me. I would never make that call.”

Earlier in the season, Christine suggested that Robyn was Kody's "favorite wife." As for what Robyn knows of Christine and Kody's relationship conflict? Christine said she can't guess.

“I assume Robyn knows that mine and Kody’s relationship is over just because Kody’s moved all of his stuff. It was in the garage but it’s not there anymore," she said. "I don’t know how much she knows, though. We haven’t talked with all of the adults about everything yet so I don’t know what Robyn knows, I have no idea.”

Robyn, on her end, said that she has sensed some relationship drama during her own confessional, but

“Yes, I know there’s some strange things happening between Kody and Christine right now. I just know Christine wants to be here and present for Mykelti, and so do I,” she said. “I hope that Kody and Christine can get this figured out. It’s not my business, but I’m just supposed to stay out of it, you know?”

After an intense labor, Avalon Asa Padron was born on April 5, 2021. Christine was thrilled to meet her new granddaughter.

“It’s really one of the most humbling things to watch in this life, is to watch your kids become parents. It’s so instantaneous and that baby’s going to have the best parents,” she said. “I’m just excited for the rest of their adventure together."