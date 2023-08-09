Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Christine Brown may not have found her fairytale ending with ex-husband Kody Brown, but their plural marriage did result in a family of 18 children, six that they share together.

The former couple has five daughters — Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely — and one son, Paedon, who viewers have watched grow up on "Sister Wives."

Now, some of Christine and Kody Brown's kids have children of their own. Christine Brown is ready to form a new branch of her family tree when she marries her fiancé, David Woolley.

With the 18th season of "Sister Wives" set to premiere in August 2023, let's get to know Christine Brown's ever-growing family a little bit better.

Aspyn (28)

Christine Brown gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Aspyn, in 1995. Now 28, Aspyn is the eldest of Kody Brown's 18 children.

In June 2018, Aspyn married David Mitchell Thompson, who goes by his middle name, Mitch. Thompson congratulated his wife for earning a degree in 2019, writing, "I’m so proud of you and I love you so much!"

The Thompsons are avid travelers and have posted snapshots from their adventures in Paris, Alaska, Ireland and Scotland.

The couple purchased their first home in Utah in 2022 and Thompson shared a sweet selfie to mark the special occasion.

These days, the couple lives just minutes away from Christine Brown, who relocated to Utah in 2022. While speaking with TODAY.com last year, the proud mom said she enjoys being close enough that she can plan spur-of-the-moment get togethers with her daughter.

“She’ll just be like, ‘Hey, what are your plans today?’ And I’m like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And she’ll be like, ‘I’ll just come over for coffee,’” she told us.

Mykelti (27)

A year after welcoming her first child, Christine Brown gave birth to a daughter named Mykelti.

In 2016, Mykelti married Tony Padron, which she called the "best decision of her life" in an Instagram post.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in 2020. Months later, they introduced the world to their daughter Avalon, whose home birth was featured in an episode of "Sister Wives" Season 17.

Both Christine Brown and Robyn Brown (Kody's remaining wife) were present for the birth. The former sister wives have a rocky relationship, but Mykelti Padron is still close to Robyn Brown and Christine Brown explained the unique family dynamic in an interview with TODAY.com last year.

“It just comes down to I’ll do whatever the heck my kids want me to do. And Mykelti needed Robyn there as bad as she needed me there. So of course Robyn was gonna be there,” Christine Brown told TODAY.com.

It wasn’t long before the Padrons expanded their family. In 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting twins. They welcomed two baby boys named Archer Banks and Ace McCord in November 2023.

Mykelti, now 27, lives a half hour away from her mom, who told TODAY.com she's proud of the mother her daughter has become.

“She is a badass mom. She is a better mom than I ever was at her age,” she said last year.

Paedon (24)

In 1998, Christine Brown welcomed her first and only son, Paedon. Now 24, Paedon Brown joined the Utah National Guard in 2019, as his mom shared on Instagram.

Later that year, Paedon Brown shared a photo of himself in uniform. "Paedon Brown American soldier," he wrote.

Like his younger sister Gwendlyn, Paedon Brown been more and more candid about his time filming the TLC show.

In January 2023, Paedon Brown appeared on a YouTube Live with blogger John Yates and claimed that he and several of his siblings never felt “safe” around Meri Brown, his father's first wife, while they were growing up.

Paedon Brown described Meri Brown as "not nice."

“Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically,” he said.

TODAY has reached out to TLC and Meri Brown for comment and has not heard back.

Paedon Brown also suggested that his father's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, recognized Meri Brown's behavior since she was once in an "abusive relationship."

“I will never hate Robyn cause she opened several eyes,” he said.

Gwendlyn (21)

Christine Brown welcomed her fourth child and third daughter, Gwendlyn, in 2001.

Gwendlyn Brown, now 21, came out as bisexual during an episode of "Sister Wives" that aired during Season 17 of the reality show. In December 2022, Gwendlyn Brown announced that she was engaged to her partner Beatriz Queiroz. The couple tied the knot in July 2023 in front of friends and family, including Christine and Kody Brown.

Following Season 17 of "Sister Wives," Gwendlyn Brown created her own YouTube channel to recap episodes of the reality series and share her reactions.

In one of her videos, Gwendlyn Brown criticized her father over the way he navigated his split from Meri Brown.

“The thing is, he is just leading her on at this point!” she said.

In another video, the YouTuber said it was hard watching her parents, who broke up in 2021, fight in Season 17 of "Sister Wives."

“When I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike (my dad) a little bit,” she said.

In the same video, Gwendlyn Brown also shared an update about her relationship with her dad.

“We had our differences in the past, but we’re getting better and since we’re not around each other as much, we can’t really be angry with each other as much,” she said.

Gwendlyn Brown was also supportive of her mother's decision to leave her plural marriage.

“I was like, you’re leaving? Good for you! She told me she was moving and also divorcing my father at the same time. I was all hyped for her. Obviously I love her and I visit her all the time. But she was going home and I was happy for her. I didn’t love the relationship they had and she’s doing great now,” she said in another video.

Ysabel (20)

In 2003, Christine Brown welcomed her fifth child, Ysabel.

During a Season 17 episode of “Sister Wives,” Ysabel Brown graduated high school and prepared to move away to college. While reflecting on the big changes in her life, she also opened up about her relationship with Kody Brown, calling it "fine."

Ysabel Brown then went on to explain that she has a closer relationship with her mother.

“I’m gonna miss my mom more than I’m gonna miss (my dad), I think —because I don’t actually think we’re close at all. But I mean, he’s still my dad,” she said.

In his own interview, Kody Brown acknowledged that his daughter is a bit shy towards him.

“You know, anytime I spend time with Ysabel, I spend most of my time doing a lot of work to draw her out of herself. I don’t know what it is. I don’t think I’m that big an ogre. I don’t know why she’s not talking to me. I’m open to her,” he said.

In the same episode, Ysabel Brown spoke openly about her parents' divorce.

“I think that I’ve been able to adjust to the idea of mom and dad getting a divorce more so. I think they both deserve to be happy and I don’t think anybody can be happy in a loveless marriage,” she said.

In 2022, Ysabel Brown shared the following birthday tribute for her mom.

"Thank you for everything you are because everything you are is everything that I want to be. You are the most incredible human to have walked this earth and I strive everyday to have a heart like yours," she wrote.

Ysabel Brown celebrated her 20th birthday in June 2023 and her mom shared some sweet snapshots from the celebration.

Ysabel Brown was on hand for her sister Gwendlyn Brown's wedding in July 2023 and played a very special role in the festivities. In February 2023, Gwendlyn Brown revealed Ysabel would be her maid of honor.

Truely (13)

Christine Brown became a mother of six in 2010 when she welcomed her youngest child, a daughter named Truely.

Over the years, Christine Brown has posted about her daughter’s hobbies, which include reading, playing board games and getting creative with crafts.

In Season 17 of “Sister Wives,” Truely Brown accidentally learned that her parents were getting divorced before they were ready to tell her. Then 12, she took the news pretty hard.

“The realization that everybody knew before me, it did kind of feel like a betrayal,” she said in a confessional.

Truely Brown went on to explain that her entire family knew she was moving to Utah as a result of the divorce before she found out.

“That realization that (my mom) told me last after everybody else, that I didn’t get to know and we were about to leave, it was kind of hurtful. It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn’t bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most,” she said.

As hurt as she was, Truely Brown admitted that she did see the warning signs that her parents' relationship was on the rocks.

“I kind of noticed the signs earlier that you weren’t as happy but you didn’t really show it that much, so of course I didn’t actually know. It was a bit of a heartbreak at first but I’m fine now,” she told Christine Brown in one episode.

While discussing her move to Utah with TODAY.com in 2022, Christine Brown said Truely had quickly settled into her new surroundings.

“Out of the blue she goes, ‘I love our life here,’” the mother of six said. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s great, sweetie, what do you like about it?’ She just loves our routines. She loves our life and she loves everything that we do.”