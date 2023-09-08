A teary-eyed Janelle Brown says that she feels "stuck" following her massive fight with Kody Brown in a TODAY.com exclusive clip from the latest installment of "Sister Wives."

Set to premiere on Sept. 10, the episode follows the estranged couple as they navigate the aftermath of their explosive argument. The conversation ended with Janelle Brown using an expletive at Kody Brown, and him leaving.

While reflecting on the heated discussion in a self-filmed video, Janelle Brown says she's "pretty depressed" about the potential of her marriage being over.

"Never in a million years did I think I would get in this position. (He’s asked me to) choose him (or) choose my children. I don’t know who says that," she explains. "Now he’s flipped it and said it’s all my fault?"

Struggling to make sense of the situation, an emotional Janelle Brown says that she "doesn't recognize" her husband anymore.

"I don’t know who this guy is. Maybe this is who he always was. I don’t know. But I don’t recognize this very mean person," she says.

In last week's episode, the mother of six worried about her financial future following the fight and a potential breakup. (Indeed, she and Kody Brown announced their separation in December 2022).

In TODAY.com's exclusive clip from this week, Janelle Brown elaborates on the sensitive matter.

"I’m stuck. I’m stuck. Financially, I have nothing. Christine had the house (when she left Kody). I have nothing," she says. "My name is on property with everybody else. Probably nobody will cooperate now and play ball."

Last week, Janelle Brown explained that her money is tied up in Coyote Pass, the land that the plural family purchased together when they moved to Flagstaff, AZ. Kody Brown, however, argued that his wife has "just as many assets as the rest of us."

Back in her confessional, a visibly discouraged Janelle Brown questions how she got into this precarious situation.

"I can’t believe I’m 50 and I can’t even do my own thing cause I’m so tied up with them financially and I can’t do anything. I’m stuck. I can’t believe I got myself into this position," she says. "How dumb is that? I know better."

Elsewhere, Kody Brown offers his own reaction to the big fight in a confessional interview.

"Janelle and I spent months building up to the big fight we just had. It’s just one betrayal after another in my mind," he says. "I’m not looking for mea culpas here. I’m not looking for an apology. I just want to be able to have a civil discussion."

While looking back on the heated argument, the father of 18 expresses his frustration with how it all went down.

"And then she’s getting so frustrated when I’m talking to her that she’s telling me to shut ... up and that triggered me. So when she talks about me being mean, I see her as the one that’s mean here," he says.

Janelle and Kody Brown are currently separated and Season 18 of “Sister Wives” has been chronicling their fractured relationship so far. Per TLC, the Season 18 premiere was the show's highest rated premiere in a decade.

Following their fight in last week's episode, Janelle Brown said that she was uncertain about the future of their marriage.

“It feels like Kody and I are no longer gonna be a couple, it really does. It was that dramatic ... Just the feeling was like, ‘We’re done,’” she said.