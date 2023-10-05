'Sister Wives' exclusive: Janelle doesn't see a 'path forward' for her and Kody 

Kody Brown attempts to win Janelle Brown back with a romantic gesture following their explosive fight in the upcoming episode of Season 18 of "Sister Wives," but she's not ready to make nice just yet.

In TODAY.com's exclusive clip of the moment, the father of 18 drives his wife to dinner for her birthday and asks her where she'd want to eat if she could choose any restaurant in Arizona.

When Janelle Brown learns that her husband secretly got a reservation to what he calls the "nicest restaurant" in Arizona, she's touched by his thoughtfulness.

“Honey, thank you, wow,” she says.

In a confessional interview, the mother of six elaborates on how she's feeling.

"It's actually really fun. It's a very nice gesture that he somehow got a reservation at this place," she says.

Back in the car, Janelle Brown explains that she has wanted to go to this restaurant for a long time.

"It's the hardest restaurant in all of Arizona to get into," Kody Brown says with a big grin on his face.

In his confessional, Kody Brown is feeling pretty proud of himself for scoring a reservation.

"She can’t get a reservation there and I got one. And so I feel like the magic man again, you know what I mean?" he says and smiles.

The reality star also says he's kind of feeling first-date jitters since he and Janelle Brown have been separated.

"I kind of feel like a guy on a first date that's like jonesing, you know? Like, 'Hey, are we gonna kiss after this date?'" he says.

'Sister Wives' exclusive: Janelle Brown says she and Kody Brown are 'different people' TLC via YouTube

In the car, Janelle Brown jokes that she they could use a first-date question book to spark conversation right about now. Kody Brown is amused by the idea and teases his wife a bit.

"I don’t know, Kody, I feel like we’re sort of, if there is anything here, I don't know, like it's starting over, right? It's redefining (our relationship)," she says.

"Sure, yeah," Kody Brown replies.

In his confessional, the reality star expresses his frustration that Janelle Brown isn't instantly wooed by his romantic gesture.

"I made all this effort to get to (the restaurant) and dress nice specifically because I was looking for an edge into reconciliation. And there’s a block ... and there’s another block ... just bringing me down a notch, bringing me down a notch, bringing me down a notch," he says.

In her confessional, Janelle Brown explains why she's cautiously enjoying the moment without attaching expectations to the date.

“I mean, I just don’t think there’s much path forward for Kody and I. We just are different people now,” she says. “He thinks differently, he’s very, very wrapped up with the children at Robyn’s house. Robyn and he think a lot alike. They want to live the same kind of life.”

Janelle Brown says this dinner date is "awkwardly familiar," and that she's ready for something different moving forward

"I'm really looking for a relationship where I'm equally considered," she says.

Earlier this season, Janelle and Kody Brown had a heated argument after months spent arguing about his estranged relationships with two of their sons.

After the fight, Janelle Brown revealed that she was feeling financially "stuck" and worried about her financial future.

“I can’t believe I’m 50 and I can’t even do my own thing cause I’m so tied up with (my plural family) financially and I can’t do anything. I’m stuck. I can’t believe I got myself into this position,” she said. “How dumb is that? I know better.”

In a recent episode, the reality star also said she wanted to stay separated from her husband but added that she wasn't exactly ready to start dating other people again, either.