'Sister Wives' fans say Janelle Brown is 'glowing' in inspiring video about 'rescuing yourself'

Janelle Brown has an inspiring message directed at anyone who feels stuck in a relationship.

The "Sister Wives" star, who announced that she was separated from husband Kody Brown last year, posted an uplifting video to her Instagram page on Wednesday and got an overwhelmingly positive response from her followers.

The short clip begins with Janelle Brown holding up a mug that reads, "Rescue your damn self."

The 54-year-old says her new mug has given her some important perspective.

“It just kind of reminds me (how) I’m so grateful for women who have come before me right? Because now I think when a woman leaves a relationship or a marriage, there’s so many choices. There’s so much empowerment? We don’t have to find a living situation for ourselves ... we can create that,” she says.

The mother of six shares what she's prioritizing in her life following her separation from Kody Brown.

"It’s wonderful, wonderful if you find that person. But if you don’t, it’s OK. For me, I want to hold space for things I’m doing. My children give me a lot of fulfillment. (There are) big projects I want to hope and accomplish and dream about,” she says.

Janelle Brown ends the video with yet another uplifting message.

“I’m just so grateful for the women who came before me who allowed me that choice. Cheers,” she says.

The reality star's followers were quick to comment on the post and share their support.

“You got a whole train of women rooting for your Janelle,” one wrote. Another commented, “I appreciate your grace and wisdom. You are glowing.”

One fan left the following message: "I am so proud of you. You have handled yourself with self respect and grace."

So far, Season 18 of "Sister Wives" has followed Janelle and Kody Brown's separation journey. In one recent episode, the couple had an explosive fight that ended in Kody Brown walking out. Afterwards, Janelle Brown explained that she felt financially "stuck" in her plural marriage.

“I am a smart woman and I have done this very dumb thing. I trusted in this family structure, but now I’m really stuck. And I’m like, ‘Oh my hell, I’m 50 and I have nothing,’” she said in one episode.

In another episode, the reality star explained why she wanted to stay separated from her husband.

“I really want to be treated differently and I want some more things out of a relationship. Can we do that with ours? It would be stupid to throw away 30 years or whatever, but I don’t know. I really just don’t know if we really can fix that,” she said.