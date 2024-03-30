Henry Cavill reveals he’s a Taylor Swift fan: ‘I was never not a Swiftie’

Henry Cavill is part of the ever growing list of Taylor Swift's celebrity fan base.

The actor revealed his Swiftie status during an interview with E! News while promoting his upcoming movie “The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

The film happens to premiere in theaters on April 19, the same day as Swift’s forthcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department.” Cavill responded to a question about the coinciding release dates, noting that it was now the second instance he was “tied in with Taylor.”

“Because ‘Argylle,’ everyone thought that the book was written by her and so, now this?” he said, referring to the rumors that Swift was the mysterious author of the book “Argylle,” reportedly written under a pseudonym.

When the interviewer asked Cavill if he was “now a Swiftie” given the connections, he clarified, “I was never not a Swiftie. She’s magnificent.”

Over the course of her career, Swift has accumulated a large group of celebrity friends, fans, and collaborators, including Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynlods, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Lana Del Rey, Sophie Turner, Jack Antonoff, Kelsea Ballerini, and more.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” also became a celebrity hotspot.

During her stops at MetLife Stadium in May 2023, Mariska Hargitay, Miles and Keleigh Teller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Molly Ringwald, and more were among the stars in attendance. Other famous faces at the tour included Emma Watson, Shania Twain, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and more.

Read on to learn more about which celebrities are proud fans of Swift.

Taylor Swift, Stephen Colbert, and Ciara pose at a Grammy Awards event in 2010. Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert has been an outspoken supporter of Swift for years. During a recorded commercial break on “The Late Show,” Colbert recalled a moment he shared with the singer that cemented his lifetime status as a Swiftie.

“I’ll say one thing, I’ll love Taylor Swift til the day I die and I would put on armor and follow her into battle,” he said, before citing a story from a decade prior when he and his daughter, Madeleine, ran into her at a pre-Grammys party.

At the party, Colbert took the opportunity to introduce Madeleine to the singer and shared her reaction to his daughter.

“She turns around and she goes ‘Pretty girl!’ and comes and puts her arms around her and goes ‘Oh my god, you look amazing!’” Colbert said. “Just praises my daughter for how she looks for like 30 seconds…I would jump off a cliff into a pit of spikes for that woman for how nice she was to my daughter.”

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd has the best of both worlds as a Swiftie and a longtime fan of the Kansas City Chiefs with Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

In a March appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Rudd recalled his experience seeing the “Eras Tour” with his teenage daughter.

“I was so knocked out by how it was a stadium filled with 80,000 people, whatever it was, and I just thought there is so much support and love and positivity and to feel that feeling with that many people…normally, it’s the opposite feeling,” Rudd said. “There, it was pure love and support. It was incredible. She did it all.”

Rudd also revealed some of his favorite songs by the singer in an interview with MTV News.

“I really like ‘Mastermind,’ I sing a lot of that one,” he said. “‘Cruel Summer,’ sure, like everybody else, right? ‘The Archer,’ maybe? ‘August,’ maybe? I’m just going through the A’s, really.”

Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke

In addition to their shared passion for acting, Ethan Hawke and his daughter Maya Hawke also have Swift to bond over.

Maya revealed to The Line of Best Fit magazine in October 2022 that she turned her dad onto the singer’s music.

“My dad was such a powerful creative influence on me musically, he showed me so many songs and artists that I still listen to, and love and care about,” she said. “It took me a long while to be able to show him something he didn’t already know about. ‘Ours’ was the first Taylor Swift song that I played for him on guitar.”

When Maya told him that Swift had written the song, she noted, “He told me he thought it was a really good song.”

Maya said that her dad ultimately took her to see the singer’s “Speak Now” tour, adding that he has remained a fan over the years.

“I got a text from him when Taylor announced 'Midnights' and he was like, ‘Oh my god, Taylor Swift already has a new record coming out? I’m so excited!'” Maya reflected. “'She re-released 'Red,' and now there’s 'Midnights'? How does she do it?’”

Taylor Swift poses with Bono and The Edge from U2. Kevin Mazur

Bono and U2

Bono and Swift both appeared on an episode of “The Graham Norton Show” in October 2022. When asked by host Graham Norton if they had ever worked together, Swift replied, “Not yet. We’re gonna talk about it later.”

“I’m a Swiftie,” Bono chimed in, receiving an earnest reaction from Swift as she put her hand over her heart. “We’re highly aerial birds and over the years, we’ve bumped into each other.”

Swift interjected, adding, “He doesn’t want to take credit for the fact that he’s so nice he sent me roses when I played in Dublin,” which included a note that read, “From your Irish fan club…Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry.”

Paul McCartney and Stella McCartney

In addition to Swift and Stella McCartney’s friendship, the designer’s famous father, Paul McCartney, and the singer are mutual fans of one another.

For Rolling Stone in November 2020, the duo interviewed one another in a conversation about music and songwriting. During the interview, McCartney complimented the singer’s music, including her song “Peace.”

McCartney also told BBC in September 2018 that Swift inspired the son “Who Cares” on his 2018 album “Egypt Station.”

“I was actually thinking about Taylor Swift and her relationship to her young fans and how it’s sort of a sisterly thing,” McCartney explained. “And I was imagining talking to one of these young fans and saying, ‘Have you ever been bullied? Do you get bullied?’ Then I say, ‘Who cares about the idiots? Who cares about all this? Who cares about you? Well... I do.’”

Swift also dropped Stella’s name in her 2019 song “London Boy,” which the designer said she “couldn’t believe” in an interview with Vogue.

Bruce Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen

Though Bruce Springsteen said his daughter Jessica is a “Taylor Swift fan to the max” in an October 2022 interview with Howard Stern, he also celebrates the singer's music and her impact on the music industry.

He recalled picking up his daughter from the airport and the father-daughter duo listening to “Midnights” the entire drive, which included plenty of dancing from Jessica.

“It was good. She’s super talented,” Springsteen said of the album and Swift. “She’s a tremendous writer and I know her producer, Jack Antonoff very well. They’re making big, great records.”

Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks performed a medley together at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks told TODAY.com in October 2023 that she considers Swift her friend and opened up about why people connect to her songs.

“I never don’t tell the truth. And I think that’s something that if Taylor Swift, who is my friend, if Taylor got anything from me, that’s what she got,” she explained.

Nicks, who performed a medley including “Rhiannon” and “You Belong With Me” with the singer at the 2010 Grammy Awards, has also praised Swift for writing her 2022 track “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

In May 2023, Billboard reported that Nicks thanked Swift on stage at a show in Atlanta for writing the fifth track on “Midnights,” which she said helped her mourn the death of her friend and former bandmate, Christine McVie, who died in November 2022 at age 79.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a favor for me, and that is, writing a song called ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid,’” Nicks said. “That is the sadness of how I feel.”

Taylor Swift and Carole King have celebrated milestone moments in their careers together. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Carole King

Carole King and Swift have shown up for each other for milestones in their careers.

Before Swift helped welcome King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October 2021, the “It's Too Late” singer got the opportunity to introduce Swift as the 2019 American Music Awards Artist of the Decade.

“Over the years, I have known some great songwriters and I have also known some great singers and performers. It’s rare to see all those talents in one person,” King said during her speech. “Taylor Swift. She is one of the only modern pop artists whose name appears as the sole songwriter in her song credits. Her lyrics resonate across all generations, her songs touch everyone and her impact around the world is extraordinary.”

King also spoke to E! News at the 2019 AMAs about Swift’s talents, sharing on the red carpet, “It’s a continuing wheel of people who do what we do and at heart, Taylor’s a songwriter. Now there’s video and she looks fabulous in her videos, but she’s a really great songwriter.”