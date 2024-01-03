Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Sophie Turner bid farewell to 2023 by toasting to her friendship with Taylor Swift, among women.

The former "Game of Thrones" star, 27, celebrated the "year of the girlies" with a collection of photos she posted Jan. 2 on Instagram that showed her hanging out with friends, including a shot of her and the "Anti-Hero" singer, 34, at a Kansas City Chiefs game in October.

The two entertainers have been connected in the media since Turner began dating Swift's ex, Jonas Brothers musician Joe Jonas. They married in 2019.

Over the years, Turner has made it clear that there's no awkwardness between her and Swift — in fact, she's an unabashed fan of the musician.

Since Turner and Jonas ended their marriage in September 2023, the "Dark Phoenix" star has been photographed hanging out with Swift on several occasions.

Let's take a look at a timeline of Turner and Swift's friendship.

February 2018: Turner celebrates her 22nd birthday by lip-synching one of Swift's songs

Turner proved she was a fan of Swift's music back in February 2018 when she rang in her 22nd birthday by lip-synching Swift's song "22," reported Entertainment Tonight.

Swift dated Turner's then-fiancé Joe Jonas in 2008.

May 24, 2019: Turner and Swift appear on the same episode of 'The Graham Norton Show'

Sophie Turner, far left, and Taylor Swift , far right, hugged when they both appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" on May 24, 2019. Matt Crossick / Getty Images

Turner and her "Dark Phoenix" co-stars Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy gave Swift a standing ovation when she performed on "The Graham Norton Show" on May 24, 2019.

Turner, who eloped with Jonas earlier that month, also gave Swift a sweet hug when Swift walked over to join rest of the show's guests on the sofa.

"I like what we're doing tonight," Swift told Turner of the extensions she added to her hair.

June 5, 2019: Turner gushes about 'fangirling' over Swift

Turner opened up about hugging Swift on "The Graham Norton Show" while speaking to Extra on the red carpet of the "Dark Phoenix" premiere in Los Angeles.

“She’s a really sweet girl. We’ve met a couple of times before,” said Turner “We’re friends. She definitely wasn’t fangirling over me. No, no, no. I fangirl over her.”

August 2022: Turner and Jonas name their favorite Swift albums

Turner and then-husband Jonas answered fans' questions during a TikTok Live session in August 2022.

When one fan wanted to know the couple's favorite Swift album, Turner didn't hesitate to answer. “'1989,' hands down. The best," she says in a video of the segment shared by the X user account SwifferUpdates.

Turner added that she believed Swift’s 2017 album "Reputation" was inspired by the the Stark sisters, the characters she and co-star Maisie Williams portrayed on "Game of Thrones."

“Although, 'Reputation' was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?” Turner asks Jonas.

“That’s pretty cool,” Jonas responds. “And '1989' is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!”

“Literally, one of my favorite albums of all time,” adds Turner.

Sept. 19, 2023: Turner grabs dinner with Swift in New York City

Less than two weeks after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, Turner and Swift made headlines when they were photographed leaving a restaurant together in New York City on Sept. 19.

Sept. 30, 2023: The pair dine out again with friends

Swift and Turner were snapped grabbing pizza with friends in New York City on Sept. 20, 2023. Robert Kamau / GC Images

Turner and Swift were photographed dining out with friends at Emilio’s Ballato Italian pizzeria in New York City on Sept. 30, 2023.

Oct. 1, 2023: Turner and Swift attend a Kansas City Chiefs game together

Swift brought Turner to a Kansas City Chiefs game where the pair, along with a group of their friends, watched Swift's boyfriend, Chief's tight end Travis Kelce, and his teammates triumph against the New York Jets.

Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were also at the game, which took place at at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Nov. 4, 2023: The two women hang out in another all-star group

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift are seen in NoHo on Nov. 4, 2023 in New York City. GC Images

Turner met up with Swift and several of Swift's pals, including Selena Gomez and Brittany Mahomes, in New York City on Nov. 4, 2023.

Jan. 2, 2024: Turner shares group pic with Swift to recap 'year of the girlies'

@sophiet via Instagram

On Jan. 2, Turner shared her group photo on Instagram that showed her, Swift and several other friends seated inside a stadium.

"2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent," Turner captioned the shot.