Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini turned the 2024 Grammys into a girls’ night

Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini made a party out of the 2024 Grammys.

The two musicians, who have been friends for years, were seated together during music’s biggest night on Feb. 4. So, naturally, the cameras frequently panned to the duo to see their reactions to some performances.

Swift and Ballerini were often shown dancing, belting along and applauding as fellow artists took the stage.

While Miley Cyrus rocked out and sang her two-time Grammy-winning song “Flowers,” Swift and Ballerini mouthed the lyrics and swayed together.

In between performances, Swift and Ballerini also posed for photos. While Swift wowed in a strapless white gown with a thigh-high slit and velvet black gloves, Ballerini looked whimsical in a sheer black gown with lilac flowers.

X users enjoyed seeing the two celebrating all night long.

“TAYLOR DANCING TO FLOWERS WITH KELSEA BALLERINI!” one fan cheered after seeing the friends interact.

Another said that seeing the duo softened the blow of Ballerini losing best country album to Lainey Wilson earlier in the evening.

“The emotional whiplash of kelsea being snubbed to kelsea x taylor pics to taylor announcement,” one X user tweeted.

One Swiftie had an idea for a long overdue collaboration between Swift and Ballerini.

Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini. Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

“What is taylor’s plan to get kelsea on debut tv,” the fan asked, referencing Swift’s inevitable re-release of her debut, self-titled album.

While they will have to wait for news about that re-release, they already know information about Swift’s next album.

As she accepted the award for best pop vocal album, Swift announced that she will release a new album called “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19.