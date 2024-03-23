Paul Rudd admits he’s a Swiftie, says hugging Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl was ‘unreal’

Paul Rudd is embracing his inner Swiftie.

During a March 21 interview with MTV News, Rudd said he enjoys listening to Taylor Swift's music after he was asked what he thinks about the pop star.

“I think she’s really very good, I think she’s great,” he said, before naming a few of his favorite songs by Swift.

“I really like ‘Mastermind,’ I sing a lot of that one. ‘Cruel Summer,’ sure, like everybody else, right? ‘The Archer,’ maybe? ‘August,’ maybe? I’m just going through the A’s, really," he joked.

Rudd also talked about his bond with Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been making headlines recently for his relationship with Swift and for winning the 2024 Super Bowl.

After his big win, Kelce was seen giving Rudd a big hug on the field in photos that were taken of them on gameday.

Travis Kelce and Paul Rudd embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luke Hales / Getty Images

When asked about the pics, Rudd joked that his superstitious mentality probably helped the Chiefs win their fourth Super Bowl.

"If I did help the win at all, it was because I didn't mess with all of the things that I set around because I'm superstitious," he said. "And I think the collective superstitions of all fans probably helped to contribute to that win."

Rudd then noted he's been a "big fan" of the Chiefs his "whole life" and he also has a deep admiration for Kelce.

“Travis Kelce is the greatest guy, he really is,” Rudd said. “He’s been involved in a charity of ours in Kansas City for years and years. I mean, look, you could tell, that guy's awesome. And so when they won, it was pure elation. I mean, it really is truly the greatest feeling. And I was there with my kid and he’s feeling the same way."

As for his big hug with Kelce on the field, Rudd said it was an "unreal" moment that he would never forget.

"And then to get to hug Travis Kelce right after a Super Bowl win. It just makes no sense. It’s unreal," he said.