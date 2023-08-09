Selena Gomez and her sister certainly are embracing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

On Aug. 8, the “Only Murders in the Building” actor showed up at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for Swift's Eras Tour. In a series of posts shared to her Instagram story, the actor gave fans a look into the emotional experience.

In her first post from the night, Gomez shared a video of herself enjoying the concert with her 10-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey.

Selena Gomez with her sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey. @selenagomez via Instagram

In the video, Gomez sings along to “Lover” while holding Gracie and swaying with her in her arms.

For her next post, Gomez showed off her wrist, stacked with friendship bracelets that she collected from fans.

Gomez showed her beaded best friends bracelet. @selenagomez via Instagram

“Thank you to the fans that traded with me,” she captioned her post.

This was Gomez's second time seeing Swift, her close friend, perform in this world tour. Gomez also attended with her younger sister in Arlington, Texas.

And she is just one of many celebrities who have flocked to stadiums near and far to attend one of the Eras Tour shows. Here’s a look at some of the famous faces showing up to see Swift perform.

The Bryant family

In August, the Bryant family gathered together to see Swift in concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The show proved memorable for Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughters when Swift took a moment from her show to give Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka a hug and gifted her with her black hat during her "22" performance.

Vanessa Bryant shared a series of posts on Instagram and gave fans a look into her experience with a picture of Bianka hugging Swift and another photo of a jean jacket that she bedazzled with a photo featuring Swift and Kobe.

“So special,” she captioned one of the posts. “Bianka & @taylorswift.”

Emma Watson and Este Haim

The “Harry Potter” actor and the singer were spotted having the time of their lives at a VIP tent during the singer’s Vegas stop.

Emma Stone

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the “La La Land” actor counted herself lucky for getting the Swift hook up for the concert.

“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Stone told the magazine of the experience in June.

Shania Twain

The Canadian country music singer shared a video of herself enjoying the concert during the early leg of the tour. In the video, the singer could be seen twirling and dancing as Swift performed on stage.

Reese Witherspoon

The “Legally Blonde” actor became one of many fans and stars to attend the singer’s concert in May. Witherspoon filmed from the stands and later called the performance “inspired” in a video post shared to her Instagram page.

“What a night to remember !” she captioned the post. “@taylorswift in front of 70,000 incredible fans. The stellar song choices , inspired choreography, other-worldly art design ... an incredible night to dance, sing and feel so much JOY .. thank you @taylorswift and the whole ERAS tour team for shining so bright tonight.”

Chloë Grace Moretz

Video of the “Nimona” actor showed her singing at the top of her lungs to the Swift classic “Love Story” during the Las Vegas stop of the tour.

Blake Lively

For Swift’s May 12 concert, the actor gave a shout to the “A Simple Favor” actor and her two daughters, who were in attendance. According to Billboard, Swift mouthed, “Hi, James! Hi, Nezzy!” to the little ones while on stage.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel has attended multiple stops of the tour, including Santa Clara, California. She made an appearance on the makeup artist Patrick Ta’s Instagram, fan-girling and singing along to Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

“I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever #ERASTOUR,” Ta captured the post featuring Hadid.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The “Modern Family” actor showed up for Swift’s concert at SoFi Stadium and paid tribute to the singer’s appearance in the 2019 musical “Cats.” Dressed in a classic “Cats” black T-shirt, the actor took selfies with his husband, Justin Mikita.

“@taylorswift really did that!” he captioned the post. “3.5 hours of pure joy. Superhuman. Love you, T.”

Taylor Lautner and wife Taylor Lautner

The “Twilight” actor and his wife showed up for the singer — whom he dated briefly in the 2000s — at her July 7 show in Kansas City, Missouri, to debut the "I Can See You" music video he starred in, and they shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram.

In a post shared on her Instagram, Lautner’s wife, also named Taylor Lautner, thanked Swift for her different eras and for inviting her backstage.

“Everything that @taylorlautner said last night on stage is so true,” Lautner captioned the post. “@taylorswift, you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people.”

Laura Dern

In a post shared to her Instagram page, the “Big Little Lies” actor revealed that she is also a Swiftie.

“Celebrating our amazing buddy’s first show of the tour. Extraordinary. Found family. #ErasTour,” she captioned her post for the photograph, which featured her taking a picture with Swift alongside her daughter Jaya Harper and son Ellery Harper.

Mariska Hargitay and Cara Delevingne

Nearly a decade after appearing in Swift's music video for “Bad Blood,” the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star and model appeared amongst the mass of Swifties to watch her perform. Hargitay commemorated the evening with a selfie alongside Delevingne, which she shared on Instagram.

“@caradelevingne and me had a lil #BadBlood reunion. #MotherChucker #Justice #BandAidsDontFixBulletHoles,” she captioned the post.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Broadway star attended Swift’s MetLife Stadium concert in New Jersey. He shared a moment from the show with a selfie featuring actor Molly Ringwald on Instagram.

“…what if I told you I’m a mastermind,” Miranda captioned the post. “(@taylorswift ftw, what an incredible show).”

Molly Ringwald

@mollyringwald / Instagram

The “Pretty in Pink” actor also shared photos of her experience at the concert on the same night. Ringwald attended the concert with her daughter Adele and posted a photo of the teen looking on at the singer on stage.

“There are certain moments in a girl’s life that are unforgettable ...,” she captioned the photo featured on her Instagram story. “Thank you Taylor Swift.”

Gal Gadot

@gal_gadot / Instagram

The “Wonder Woman” star and her children attended Swift’s May 27 show.

“Even with one happy and sleepy child, I had the best time. @taylorswift you’re an inspiration,” Gadot captioned a post that she shared to her Instagram Story, which featured a video of her dancing to “Shake It Off” as one of her children slept on her shoulder.

Jenny Han and Lola Tung

@jennyhan / Instagram

As if 2023 wasn't already a big year for the “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “To All The Boys I've Loved Before” author Jenny Han! Han attended a tour stop with Lola Tung, who plays Belly in Amazon’s adaptation of "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

In a post shared to her Instagram Story, Han shared a selfie of herself alongside Tung writing over it, “Guess where we’re headed.”

Aaron Rodgers

@aaronrodgers12 / Instagram

The football player also attended Swift’s MetLife Stadium concert on May 27 and celebrated the experience with a post to his own Instagram story.

“Taylor time,” he captioned the post.

J.J. Watt

The NFL defensive end has been a longtime Swiftie. So it was no surprise when he raved about attending Swift’s concert back in March. The former Arizona Cardinals player applauded Swift for spell-binding performance, noting. “You can tell when someone is trying to do something at the top of their game,” he said.