It doesn’t get much cuter than this!

Selena Gomez, 27, brought her 6-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, to the premiere of “Frozen 2” in Hollywood and best of all, they wore matching, wintry outfits.

Twinning! Getty Images

The adorable duo sported matching Marc Jacobs prairie dresses and sparkly, feathery capes. Gomez also rocked loose double braids that would make Elsa and Anna proud.

The pop star held little Gracie’s hand as they posed for photos and shared some sweet sister moments.

Aww! Getty Images

They also had a chance to pose for photos with Anna, Elsa and Olaf on the red carpet.

Gracie lived the dream! Getty Images

“Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!!” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “Frozen 2 was amazing!!!”

Gracie is the daughter of Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, and her second husband, Brian Teefey.

Mandy Teefey posted a sweet message about her two daughters at the premiere.

“Frozen Family Night! My princesses!!! XOXO,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gomez has talked in the past about her bond with Gracie, and about the responsibility she feels to be a great role model to her little sister.

"I'm obsessed with her and becoming a big sister…I know I've had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but, when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, 'OK, this is legit,’” she told E! News in 2013, a few months after Gracie was born.

Bringing Gracie to the “Frozen 2” premiere basically makes Gomez the best big sister ever, and it looks like they both had a blast!