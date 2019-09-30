"Frozen" fans who hoped Elsa would find love in "Frozen 2" need to let that idea go.

The Snow Queen of Arendelle is too busy for romance, writer and co-director Jennifer Lee told Entertainment Tonight.

Romance "just didn't fit" in Elsa's life, says "Frozen 2" co-director Jennifer Lee. Alamy

"For this film, we spent a lot of time journaling and we said we took these pretty intense personality tests (for each character). We found this is a woman who wasn't ready for a relationship at all. She's carrying a lot of pressure and the weight of her kingdom on her shoulders and struggling with this call for her powers," Lee explained.

"That's where she was, so for us, it really hadn't come up in terms of what fit with where the story was going. And we knew the end we wanted for her. So it just didn't fit with where she was in her life," Lee added.

Though Elsa remains single in the highly anticipated sequel, Lee and co-director Chris Buck haven't ruled out the idea of a love interest entirely.

"I don't know if it'll fit in the future. We haven't asked that question, and I'm not stretching past 'Frozen 2' about what happens to these characters in their lives," Lee shared, laughing. "But it's just not where she was now."

Just last week, a new trailer for "Frozen 2" showed Elsa and her sister, Anna, spring to action after learning "the kingdom is not safe."

Though the new movie's plot is still shrouded in secrecy, fans can get the whole story themselves when “Frozen 2” opens in theaters on Nov. 22.