Elsa and Anna are thisclose to returning to the big screen.

A new trailer for the highly anticipated “Frozen 2” came out Monday, promising new adventures for the sisters and plenty of mystery for fans.

In the trailer, Anna senses Elsa may be acting a little bit off and Elsa admits she hears a voice. After some sort of force wreaks havoc with Arendelle, they learn, "The kingdom is not safe."

Elsa is encouraged to find out who the voice is and then appears to trek into the enchanted forest, a place where she and Anna were told as children no one can get in or get out.

“I climbed the north mountains, survived a frozen heart and saved you from my ex-boyfriend, so, you know, I’m coming,” a determined Anna tells Elsa.

On their journey into the forest, the pair encounter a world of magic and all sorts of obstacles sure to captivate moviegoers.

“You can just follow me into fire,” Elsa warns her sister.

“Then don’t run into fire,” Anna shoots back.

The second trailer for the film came out in June, following the initial one that dropped in February.

The original "Frozen" came out in 2013 and went on to become a sensation, earning north of $1 billion. It also spawned a hit Broadway show.

“Frozen 2,” featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, opens Nov. 22.