Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor, shares 2010 photo of her meeting future husband's ex — Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift celebrated the release of her latest album rerecording "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" surrounded by a whole lot of Taylors.

Taylor Lautner, who briefly dated Swift in the 2000s, made a special appearance at her July 7 show in Kansas City, Missouri — backflipping his way onto the stage — as well as into her new music video.

Lautner had his own special guest at the concert and behind-the-scenes of the video — his wife, Taylor, or Tay, Lautner.

Tay, whose maiden name is Dome, took to Instagram July 8 to thank Swift for the experience as a longstanding fan. In the post, Tay Lautner shared photos of her and Swift from 2023 and 2010 — 13 years apart.

"Everything that @taylorlautner said last night on stage is so true," Tay Lautner wrote in the caption of her post, referencing her husband's kind words to the singer. "@taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people."

The first photo — a “tale of three Taylors,” if you will — shows Taylor Lautner, his wife and Swift on the set for the music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” which premiered July 7.

In the video, Taylor Lautner helps rescue Swift, trapped in a vault, and steal back her “Speak Now” album, a symbolic reference to her efforts to rerecord her past albums to own them herself.

Then, in the photo from 2010, a young Tay Lautner poses with Swift as a fan meeting the singer, proudly wearing a “Team Taylor” tank top.

Taylor Dome Lautner with Taylor Swift in 2010. Instagram

In the caption, Tay Lautner wrote that she is "honored" to now call Swift a friend.

“You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart,” she wrote. “The way you are so down to earth and authentically yourself after all these years of being in the spotlight is inspiring.”

The Lautner duo married Nov. 11, 2022, one year after getting engaged.

In addition to being a longtime Swift fan, Tay Lautner previously revealed that her childhood crush was Taylor Lautner’s “Twilight” rival, Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson.

The newlyweds are also co-hosts of the podcast “The Squeeze,” which focuses on mental wellness.

In May, the pair appeared on TODAY to discuss the joint venture and shared how their family members identify them, now that they have identical first and last names.

“Yeah, we’ve kind of got boy Tay, girl Tay going on. And that was how they differentiate it,” she said. “But now I’m always girl Tay, and he’s always boy Tay — even when we’re not together."

Now, in the wake of the epic July 7 Taylor crossover, fans think they should add one more “Tay” to their podcast’s line-up.

“Taylor cubed podcast episode?” one Instagram user commented on Tay Lautner’s post.