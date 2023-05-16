Taylor Lautner and wife Taylor share how their family members identify them

When you share a name with your spouse, things can get a little bit confusing. But Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor, have developed a way to help their families address them individually during social gatherings.

The newlyweds, who got married in November 2022, stopped by Studio 1A on May 16 to chat about their podcast, "The Squeeze," and 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones pointed out that they both have the exact same name now that Taylor has taken her husband's last name.

“Your friends and family, they call you (the actor) Taylor, and they just call you (his wife) Tay?" Sheinelle asked.

Taylor, whose maiden name is Dome, then acknowledged that it can indeed be confusing at times.

“Yeah, we’ve kind of got boy Tay, girl Tay going on. And that was how they differentiate it," she said. "But now I’m always girl Tay, and he’s always boy Tay — even when we’re not together."

"That's so funny. Well, boy Tay and girl Tay, thank you so much for coming," Sheinelle said.

The two Taylors. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

During their appearance on TODAY, the couple also shared how they met and revealed that Lautner's sister introduced him to his wife.

"Shortly after (she and Taylor) met and became friends, she called me and was like, 'I have this new friend, and I think she's your future wife. You need to meet her,'" he explained.

The newlyweds share a passion for mental health advocacy, and it's a topic they discuss at length in their podcast. Since they're dealing with such heavy subject matter, the couple also like to poke fun at themselves from time to time.

They've even joked about how Taylor once preferred Robert Pattinson's character, Edward Cullen, over her husband's character, Jacob Black, in the film series "Twilight."

"You declare yourself 'Team Edward' in the TikToks. Is that true?" NBC News' Jacob Soboroff asked Taylor.

"Used to be," she said.

"What happened?" he asked.

"I got married," she said as her husband looked quite bashful by her side.

Last summer, Taylor posted an Instagram video and admitted that she used to have a crush on Pattinson's character and considered herself to be on "Team Edward."

In an interview with TODAY.com last year, Lautner spoke about the funny moment.

“I forget how she told me about it, but she definitely at some point came clean because I knew she was a big fan of the ‘Twilight’ franchise,” he said. “She told me that she used to go to all the midnight showings and binge the previous movies before seeing the new ones.”

Luckily, Lautner wasn't offended by his now-wife's innocent crush.

“And at one point, I think she did just tell me that she was on the other side, but (that was) back then,” he said, adding, “I was fine with it as long as I converted her now.”