Pretty in pink! Molly Ringwald and daughter step out in coordinating outfits

Thirty-five years ago, Molly Ringwald played Andie Walsh, who wore a homemade pink gown to her high school prom in John Hughes' hit teen romance "Pretty in Pink."

Ringwald, 53, and her 12-year-old daughter, Adèle, brought the look back on Tuesday when they both donned pink dresses to rock the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Molly Ringwald and her daughter Adèle were both pretty in pink at the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala this week. Evan Agostini / AP

The mother-daughter duo posed alongside each other with Ringwald looking gorgeous in a sleeveless spaghetti-strap pink gown. Adèle wore a pale pink dress that she paired with a bright pink faux fur shawl. The pre-teen's hair matched her look as it was colored pink as well.

Ringwald shares Adèle and Adèle's twin brother, Roman, 12, with her writer-editor husband, Panio Gianopoulos. The couple who married in 2007, also have an older daughter, Mathilda, who turned 18 last week.

In September, Ringwald shared a pic on Instagram that showed Adèle watching "Pretty in Pink" for the first time. "She’s #teamduckie," wrote the proud mom.

Just weeks later, the "Riverdale" star revealed that her twins haven't seen all her John Hughes movies from the 1980s, which also include "The Breakfast Club" and "Sixteen Candles."

During an interview on the SiriusXM program "Radio Andy," Ringwald told host Andy Cohen that she's hesitated to show her youngest kids the films because their content might be "troubling" to today's more "woke" young people.

"It definitely is a different time," said Ringwald, referring to a New Yorker essay she wrote in 2018 about sharing the films. "People ask me if I’ve watched them with my kids, and I did watch the first one — which was the impetus to write that article — with Mathilda. And it was such an emotional experience that I haven’t found that strength to watch it with my two other kids."

She went on to explain, "My 12-year-old daughter, Adèle, is the most woke individual that you’ve ever met, and I just don’t know how I’m going to go through that, you know, watching it with her and (her) saying, ‘How could you do that? How could you be a part of something, you know?"

While the hit teen movies she starred in decades ago may not measure up to today's standards, Ringwald likes the fact that they all celebrated characters who didn't fit in with the popular crowd.

"They’re ... about people that felt like outsiders. They speak to a lot of people. They’re complicated. I feel like that’s what makes the movies really wonderful," she said.

"I’m proud of those movies and I have a lot of affection for them," she added. "They are so much a part of me."

