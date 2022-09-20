When the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited following the death of Queen Elizabeth earlier this month, it marked the first time the two couples had appeared together in public in more than a year.

Since Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle stepped back as senior members of the royal family and moved to California in 2020, their joint public appearances at official royal events have been few and far between.

Harry and William's first public appearance together since the step back, for example, came in April 2021 at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

However, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior roles, the couples — once nicknamed the “Fab Four” — attended plenty of events together, including church services to standing stand-by-side on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Color ceremony.

Here’s a look back at some of their most notable times the royal couples have appeared together through the years.

December 2017: Christmas Day service

A few months before her wedding to Prince Harry, the former Meghan Markle joined the royal family for Christmas celebrations at Sandringham in 2017. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The two couples joined Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne and other members of the royal family for a Christmas Day service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in King’s Lynn, England. Prince Harry and Meghan had gotten engaged the month before.

February 2018: Royal Foundation Forum

The royal couples were all smiles on the panel. Chris Jackson / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan joined Will and Kate on a panel in London to discuss the work of The Royal Foundation, a charitable organization headed by the Prince and Princess of Wales. This marked their first official event as a group. “Catherine, Harry and I are delighted to be here this morning and we’re particularly happy to be at our first Royal Foundation event with Meghan,” Prince William said in his opening remarks.

March 2018: Commonwealth Day service

The couples, formerly nicknamed the "Fab Four," attended a Commonwealth Day service together in 2018. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couples arrived together at the Commonwealth Day service at London’s Westminster Abbey. The annual service celebrates the “unity and diversity” of Britain’s Commonwealth nations.

June 2018: Trooping the Color

The former Meghan Markle made her first Trooping the Colour appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Not long after her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, the Duchess of Sussex attended her first Trooping the Color ceremony in June.

The couple joined Queen Elizabeth, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the former Prince Charles, now King Charles III, and other royal family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watched a traditional procession of British military members.

July 2018: Buckingham Palace balcony flypast

The royal couples stood side by side for a Royal Air Force flypast in 2018. Anwar Hussein / WireImage

Prince Harry and Prince William stood side by side with their spouses next to them as they watched a Royal Air Force flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018.

September 2018: A royal birthday celebration

Prince Harry, Prince William and their wives posed for an official family portrait honoring the former Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

December 2018: Christmas at Sandringham

The former Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appeared to chat as they appeared with their husbands at a Christmas Day service at Sandringham in 2018. Stephen Pond / Getty Images

The couples came together for a traditional Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

March 2019: Westminster Abbey service

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat in the row in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the annual Commonwealth Day service in 2019. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The royal couples appeared together at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2019.

June 2019: Trooping the Color

The former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared with their three children at 2019's Trooping the Color ceremony. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stood on the other side of the balcony. Anwar Hussein / WireImage

Both sets of royal couples once again joined the queen and other senior members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Color ceremony.

July 2019: Archie's christening

About two months after welcoming their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for an official christening photo with other members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, also posed for the photo, along with the former Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared photos from the special day.

March 2020: Commonweath Day service

In their final official royal engagement, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle attended the Commonwealth Day service in March 2020 with the former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Both Meghan and Kate wore bright jewel tones to this annual Commonwealth Day service — Meghan's third, and a significant one for her and her husband. Falling two months after announcing their decision to "step back" as senior royals, Commonwealth Day marked their final engagement as working members of the royal family.

September 2022: Honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II

The royal couples came together to greet mourners at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death at 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, Prince Harry, Prince William, and the former Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made their first joint public appearance in quite a while — over two years, since the last Commonwealth Day service.

Two days after the queen’s death, they walked together around the grounds of Windsor Castle, greeting mourners and looking at floral tributes to the late monarch.

Both couples also attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

It is unclear when the royal couples may next appear in public together. Prince William, Prince Harry and their spouses may possibly all attend the coronation of King Charles III, which may take place sometime next year.