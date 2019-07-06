It's christening day for Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!

The first photos from the big event have been released and they offer a peek at the royal attendees at the private ceremony — including the guest of honor himself.

A small group of family and close friends joined proud parents Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for the special ceremony. Archie's godparents were in attendance but according to a royal statement, they wish to remain private.

Archie, who also turned 2 months old on Saturday, looked very familiar despite the public having seen so few photos of him to date. And that's not just due to his resemblance to mom and dad, which is becoming clearer with each glimpse.

In this official christening photograph supplied by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor with the Rose Garden in the background at Windsor Castle on July 6 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal / Getty Images

Instead, it was the gown he wore, made from fine Honiton lace with a white satin lining, that was really responsible for that familiar feeling. After all, royal watchers have seen it so many times before.

All three of Archie's cousins — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — wore the very same gown when their mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carried them in to their own christenings.

The former Kate Middleton and Prince William dressed all three of their children in the traditional gown for their christenings. Getty Images

The gown, created in 2004, serves as an exact replica of the famed Honiton christening robe members of the British royal family have used since Queen Victoria had her first child baptized in 1841.

Diana, Princess of Wales, holds 3-month-old Harry in her arms on the day of his christening in 1984. PA Images / Getty Images

Harry wore the original gown himself in 1984 — and Archie shares a couple of other christening details with dad, too.

The Archbishop of Canterbury did the honors for both of them, though different men held that esteemed title at each event — in 1984, it was Robert Runcie and on Saturday, it was Justin Welby.

Prince Harry, just three months old, is surrounding by family on the day of his christening, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William, the queen and the queen mother. PA Images / Getty Images

Harry was christened at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle — the same place he wed Archie's mom, the former Meghan Markle, in May of last year and a location close to their new family home — his son's ceremony was held on the same grounds, at Queen Elizabeth II's private chapel at Windsor Castle.

As expected, neither the queen nor Archie's great-grandfather, Prince Philip, attended Saturday's event. But that was no snub. The busy monarch, who was also forced to skip Prince Louis' christening last year, simply couldn't fit it in her schedule.

Also absent was Serena Williams, a longtime close friend to Meghan. As the tennis champ revealed earlier in the week, she was unable to attend due to work — on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Archie's grandmother, Doria Ragland, was in attendance, as were his grandfather Prince Charles and step-grandmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and of course his aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were there too.

But aside from the bundle of joy at the center of it all, royal watchers were also eager to see someone else Saturday — his mom.

Meghan has only stepped out in front of the cameras four times since Archie's birth, prior to his christening — once for Archie's first photo call, again at the Trooping the Color festivities, once more at last weekend's first-ever regular season Major League Baseball game in London and, on July 4, she paid a visit to Wimbledon to watch Williams — so the pictures of her beaming on her little boy's big day were also a special treat.

Congratulations to Archie and his proud parents!