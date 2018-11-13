Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Gina Vivinetto

Prince Charles celebrates his 70th birthday on Wednesday — and the royal family couldn't be more excited!

The Prince of Wales and his family members got the party started early when they gathered together in the gardens of Clarence House in London, where Charles lives with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal family gathered in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday. Chris Jackson / Clarence House/Getty Images

Luckily for royal watchers, the family shared a pair of surprisingly lively snapshots from the special occasion, which were taken in September.

In one of the pics, Charles is all smiles as he sits on a wooden bench with his 5-year-old grandson, Prince George, in his lap. Camilla sits beside him hugging George's little sister, Princess Charlotte, 3.

The Prince of Wales is all smiles as he holds his oldest grandson, Prince George, in his lap. Chris Jackson / Clarence House/Getty Images

Behind the happy couple are Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their wives, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — who's seen cradling her youngest son, 6-month-old Prince Louis — and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who's pregnant with Charles' future grandchild.

Fans of the royal family will note right away that Harry was photographed with his arm around Meghan — just the latest display of public affection between the lovebirds.

The photographer behind the pics wrote about the gathering on Instagram, noting, "It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House!"

The sweet photos come days after the BBC aired the documentary "Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70." The movie features behind-the-scenes footage of the doting grandpa — and future king — showering his grandkids with love.

Now, with the news that Harry and Meghan's first child is on the way, Charles can look forward to the best birthday gift of all: another royal baby in spring 2019!

Happy birthday, Prince Charles!