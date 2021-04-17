William and Harry make 1st appearance together at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited in public for the first time in more than a year to walk behind their grandfather Prince Philip's casket, but the two brothers did not walk side-by-side during the somber funeral procession.

Peter Phillips, who is the son of William and Harry's aunt, Princess Anne, walked between the brothers as they escorted the Duke of Edinburgh's casket to St. George's Chapel. Phillips, 42, is the oldest grandson of the queen and 16th in line to the throne. The order of the procession did not come as a surprise— it was confirmed by a royal official earlier this week.

Prince William, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry during the funeral of Prince Philip. Hannah McKay / Getty Images

This was the first time William and Harry had been seen together since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview about why they left the royal family. The two brothers did not appear to speak to each other during the procession and instead let the focus remain on their grandfather and his extraordinary life.

Prince Charles and his siblings, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, walked directly behind the casket in the procession. Their father's flag-draped coffin was carried by an army green Land Rover he personally designed for his funeral.

After a moment of national silence at 3 p.m., Prince Philip's coffin was carried up the steps into St. George's Chapel. The family members who walked in the funeral procession then split into groups of two as they followed the Duke of Edinburgh into the chapel. Harry walked directly behind William.

William, 38, and Harry, 36, released statements in recent days remembering their grandfather, who died on April 9 at 99.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in the royal line of succession, called his grandfather "an extraordinary man."

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service — to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," William said. "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days."

Harry is known to have had a close bond with his grandfather. After Harry and his family moved to California last year, he revealed they would keep in touch with via video calls.

The Duke of Sussex praised his grandfather's life of service as the longest-serving consort in British history, but also remembered him as a loving grandfather.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke," Harry said. "But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."

The funeral guest list is limited to just 30 people in order to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols and only includes close family members. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is due to give birth to the couple's second child this summer, was unable to get clearance to fly and is instead watching at home in California.