Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle: Here are the details

share tweet pin email

One of the world's most eligible bachelors just took himself off the market.

Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace announced in a statement Monday.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Play Video - 3:44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Play Video - 3:44

“His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” according to the palace statement. The couple got engaged earlier this month in London. Prince Harry also "sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents," the palace said.

The wedding will take place in the spring of 2018 and the couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Markle is a 36-year-old California native emerged from relative obscurity after news began to leak in the fall of 2016 that she was dating Prince Harry, 33.

The couple dated for more than a year before making their first official appearance together this past September at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images The newly betrothed couple, during their first public appearance together on Sept. 25, 2017, at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

The pair reportedly met in London through friends, according to the cover story for Vanity Fair's October issue.

"We're two people who are really happy and in love," Markle told the magazine.

Nathan Denette / AP Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017.

The couple kept quiet about their relationship until Prince Harry issued a rare statement last November scolding paparazzi for endangering the safety of his girlfriend and blasting coverage he found racist and sexist.

But even after that announcement, the couple did not make any public appearances together until this past May when the two appeared at a polo match benefiting two of Prince Harry’s charities. Markle cheered on Harry as he played, but the two did not arrive or leave the event together. One photographer, however, did capture them kissing later in a parking lot.

Shutterstock / MEGA

For the September opening ceremony for this year's Invictus Games, the two originally sat several rows apart, but the couple stepped out publicly for the first time just days later, when they arrived, holding hands, for a wheelchair tennis match. They were seen laughing and being affectionate with each other throughout the event.

The impending nuptials will be the biggest royal wedding since Harry's older brother, Prince William, married the former Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011.

The couple said in a statement they were “very excited for Harry and Meghan.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

“It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and see how happy she and Harry are together,” they said.

Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, also issued congratulations through Twitter.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

It also will be the first time an American has married a British royal since King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in December 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced socialite. Like Simpson, Markle also is a divorcee. She was previously married to American film producer Trevor Engelson for nearly two years, divorcing in 2013.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first appearance as a couple! Play Video - 0:34 See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first appearance as a couple! Play Video - 0:34

In May, Prince Harry brought Markle as his date to the wedding reception of Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Royal watchers believe their attendance signaled how serious the relationship had become since it marked the first time Markle had mingled at a large gathering of royal family members.

Prince Harry is the fifth in line to the throne, behind the two children of his brother, Prince William, who is second in the line of succession behind their father. He will be bumped to sixth in line following the birth of William's third child next year.

Before he began dating Markle, the prince's romantic life had been calm and quiet for the past several years after a string of high-profile relationships. His most recent serious relationship, with model Cressida Bonas, ended in 2014 after two years together.

Follow Eun Kyung Kim on Twitter or Facebook.