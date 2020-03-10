Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stood only a few feet from Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Westminster Abbey on Monday, but there appeared to be a much larger gulf between them.

The former Meghan Markle greeted the former Kate Middleton briefly, and the brothers maintained a seemingly icy distance after barely exchanging a few words during the Commonwealth Day ceremony that marked Harry and Meghan's final appearance as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to maintain an icy distance at Westminster Abbey in Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle's final engagement as senior members of the British royal family.

The reunion between the brothers and their spouses didn't appear to be a joyous one, and a change in the entrance procession from last year also marked another sign of how much roles have shifted in the royal family.

Unlike last year, when Harry and Meghan arrived in the procession with Queen Elizabeth II, they were seated early this year.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chatted up Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, while Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looked on. Getty Images

Buckingham Palace initially announced that William and Kate would be part of the queen's procession, but ultimately they were also shown to their seats separately.

Queen Elizabeth and Harry and William's father, Prince Charles, also said little to Harry and Meghan during the ceremony despite the royal couple being positioned behind them.

Harry addressed tension with William in a documentary with London's ITV last year.

"Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it's under, stuff happens, but we're brothers,'' he said. "We'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him and as I know he'll always be there for me."

The brothers also issued a joint statement in January regarding a London newspaper report about alleged bullying behavior by William that pushed Harry and Meghan away from the royal family, calling it "offensive" and "false."

Royal watchers considered the tense scene on Monday to be the latest subtle fallout in the royal family since Harry and Meghan made the bombshell announcement in January that they planned to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and start a new life in Canada with their baby son, Archie.

They announced last month that March 31 would be their final day as senior royals.

Harry and Meghan appeared to relax after everyone left, as Harry offered British singer Craig David, who performed at the event, a playful elbow bump in a health-conscious nod to the spread of the coronavirus.

The couple also chatted with some of the schoolchildren who attended the ceremony before holding hands as they left Westminster Abbey, a historic place where William and Kate were married in 2011 and Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953.