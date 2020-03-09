Royal fans just got a double dose of style!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, celebrated Commonwealth Day in London on Monday, and looked as regal as ever in bold, jewel tone ensembles.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The annual event, which honors the 53 nations in the Commonwealth, typically draws multiple members of the royal family. This year's service marked the first joint appearance for the duchesses and their husbands since Meghan and Prince Harry announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned from their three-day visit to Ireland just in time for the event. The former Kate Middleton turned heads in a burgundy coat dress with velvet trim, a matching hat with a striking floral detail and matching shoes. Prince William coordinated with his wife's color scheme, opting for a burgundy, polka-dot tie to go along with his navy suit.

The couple wore coordinated looks. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The mother of three also added a touch of fun with a twisted chignon and kept her makeup simple, opting for glowing skin and a soft pink lip.

This chic chignon is our new hair inspiration! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The look was somewhat reminiscent of the red coat and hat the 38-year-old wore to the 2019 Commonwealth Day event.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a brighter red color to the 2019 Commonwealth Day event. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The former Meghan Markle arrived with Prince Harry and looked gorgeous in an emerald green midi dress with a cape and matching hat with mesh detail. She accessorized with a pair of nude pumps and a hunter green mini purse.

If you look closely, it appears that Prince Harry lined his suit jacket to match his wife's dress. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in London for their final engagements as senior royals, and the former Meghan Markle is definitely making every outfit count. The 38-year-old swept her hair up in a sleek bun and wore a smokey eye and glossy lips to complete the look.

Meghan wore a neat bun and stylish hat for the Commonwealth Day festivities. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Last year, the duchess attended the event in a chain-printed Victoria Beckham dress and a long white coat.

The then-pregnant duchess looked radiant at the 2019 Commonwealth Day event. Getty Images

In 2018, both couples attended the annual event just weeks before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married.

Both royal couples attended the annual event in 2018. Peter Nichols / Reuters

The 2018 event marked Meghan's first official engagement with the queen, and she looked elegant in a navy dress worn under a white coat and matching beret. The Duchess of Cambridge also looked stylish in a navy blue coat dress and coordinating hat.