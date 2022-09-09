In his first official remarks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III unveiled new titles for Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.

During his televised address, the 73-year-old expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support after his mother died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8. He also revealed that he is passing on his former titles to his eldest son.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," the monarch said.

The 40-year-old will now be called Prince of Wales, a title that his father said he has been "so greatly privileged to bear." In turn, his wife will be the Princess of Wales.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," he said.

Following the death of the queen on Thursday, the couple updated their social media accounts to reflect the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Now, their Twitter bio reads, "The Prince and Princess of Wales."

Twitter and Instagram bios to initially reflect their titles “The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace."

With this title change, Kate inherits a title that William's mother Diana famously held. A palace spokesperson said that the Princess of Wales “appreciates the history associated with this role” but will “understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

However, Kate has subtly paid homage to Diana in the past through style nods and her engagement ring.

(L) Princess Diana, wearing a pink outfit by Catherine Walker and a John Boyd hat, during a visit to a fruit farm in Sicily, April 1985. (R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laughs on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Color Ceremony on June 15, 2013 in London, England. Kate, pregnant with Prince George, wears a maternity dress by Alexander McQueen and a Jane Corbett hat. Getty Images

"The couple are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time. The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously," the spokesperson continued.

Prince Harry, who stepped away from duties as a senior royal in 2020 and now lives in California, retains his Duke of Sussex title. In his first address, Charles "expressed love" for Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex "as they continue to build their lives overseas."