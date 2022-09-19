SEE NEW POSTS

Queen Elizabeth II is on the way to Windsor Queen Elizabeth II is being transferred to a state hearse and to make her final journey from London to Windsor, where she will be buried in a private ceremony. The drive is 23 miles long.





The procession concludes at Wellington Arch The mile-and-a-half long walk from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch is complete. The queen's coffin will now be transferred to a state hearse for the final leg of its journey.





Buckingham Palace staff bids farewell Among the mourners lining the procession are Buckingham Palace staff, who had a special relationship with the queen.





King Charles III leads the procession Following the funeral, the queen's coffin is heading to Wellington Arch at central London's Hyde Park, a mile-and-a-half walk from Westminster Abbey. Walking behind the coffin is King Charles III and other members of the royal family. From Wellington Arch, Queen Elizabeth II will depart London for Windsor in a state hearse.





Yes, that was a spider you saw on the queen's coffin A camera close-up showed a spider crawling across the handwritten note atop t he coffin that Charles wrote to his mother. The wreath was composed of plants picked from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House — meaning this is...sort of a royal spider.





Crochet tributes to the queen abound Around London, crafters paid tribute to the queen through the art of crochet. NPR producer Melissa Gray tweeted out a series of her findings, including bedazzled post boxes.





The queen's coffin continues on its journey Following the ceremony, the queen's coffin was lifted onto the gun carriage yet again to continue its route. Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at Windsor Castle.





'Sleep, Dearie, Sleep' played by the queen's piper at the end of the funeral Pipe Major Paul Burns, the monarch's personal player and the 17th person to hold the role, played the traditional song "Sleep, Dearie, Sleep" on the bagpipes at the end of the ceremony.





Service ends with a two-minute national moment of silence The funeral ended with two minutes of silence, which extended to the event itself. "You hear just the footfalls of the bearer party," Lester Holt reported for TODAY.





What the envelope on the queen's wreath says Atop the queen's wreath is an envelope written by her son King Charles II that says, "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R." The "R" stands for "rex," Latin for king. Queen Elizabeth II had written her late husband a note laid on his casket.





The meaning behind Kate's pearl necklace, given to her by the queen Catherine, Princess of Wales is wearing a four-string pearl and diamond necklace given to her by the queen. She previously wore the necklace at other significant occasions: The queen and Prince Philip's 70th anniversary in 2017, and Prince Philip's funeral in 2017.





Funeral hymns tie the service to past royal events, like Queen Elizabeth II's wedding There's a message in the music. As part of the service, some of the hymns were likely chosen to be in conversation with past royal events. "The Lord is my Shepherd," sung on Queen Elizabeth II's wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, was sung at the start of the service. The choir will sing "The Russian Kontakion of the Departed," which was also sung Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.





The last two mourners say they share a bond that will 'last forever' The two final mourners to pass by the queen's coffin at Westminster Hall this morning say they share a lifelong bond. Chrissy Heerey, a member of the Royal Air Force, was the final mourner (and had already made the trip to visit the queen once before). Ahead of her was Sima Mansouri, who grew up in Iran. Heerey said the two bonded on their hours-long wait to see the queen. "It's a friendship that will last forever," Heerey told NBC. "We shared this together."





TODAY anchors pause to watch the procession As they covered the funeral, TODAY anchors — Wilfred Frost, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Hoda Kotb — stopped to watch the queen's coffin as it passed by. Wilfred Frost, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Hoda Kotb watch the procession.





The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex stand together at the state funeral Royal family reunions abounded at the queen's funeral. Princes William and Harry arrived together. Then, while arriving to Westminster Abbey, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Cambridge, stood together. With them were Kate and William's two oldest children, George and Charlotte. Britain's King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Phil Noble / AP





'We will meet again:' Archbishop of Canterbury remembers one of the queen's speeches in his sermon In his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, invoked a quote from a speech the queen gave during the Covid lockdown: "We will meet again." "We will meet again. Words of hope," the Archbishop said, then connecting the words to the Christian faith. "Christian hope means certain expectation for something not yet seen. Christ rose from the dead and offers life to all. Abundant life now and life with God in eternity." He ended the speech by saying, once again, "We will meet again."





Big Ben failed to strike last night Big Ben, the name for the tower bell and clock at Palace of Westminster, and a London attraction, was meant to chime last night at 8 p.m. as planned during a national moment of silence. However, it never went off. A U.K. parliament spokesperson said a "minor technical issue" was identified and rectified, and would "not affect the tolling tomorrow during the State Funeral procession."





Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has arrived at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Her husband, Prince Harry, previously arrived with his brother and father. LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Christopher Furlong / Getty Images





Inside the funeral service Buckingham Palace published the funeral's order of service on Sunday, the day before the ceremony. The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, whose bidding will read as follows: "In grief and also in profound thanksgiving we come to this House of God, to a place of prayer, to a church where remembrance and hope are sacred duties. Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer. With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people. With thanksgiving we praise God for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion. With affection we recall her love for her family and her commitment to the causes she held dear," he said The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will give the sermon. Among the hymns are "The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended; The Lord's my shepherd," which was sung at the queen's wedding to Prince Philip in 1947. The first hymn, "Like as the Hart," is a specially commissioned piece. "The piece, inspired by Her Majesty's unwavering Christian faith, is a setting of Psalm 42 to music and will be sung unaccompanied," Buckingham Palace said.





Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to their great-grandmothers funeral Now titled Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales, the siblings were seen arriving to the queen's funeral along with their mother, Princess Kate, and the Queen consort. Read more here. LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Camilla, Queen consort are seen on The Mall ahead of The State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) Anthony Devlin / Getty Images





The music connects Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to many before As the coffin entered Westminster Abbey, "The Sentences" by William Croft was sung by the choir, music that has been used at every state funeral since the 18th century. .





The queen's wreath includes a cutting from her wedding bouquet Buckingham Palace released details about the significance behind the flowers in the queen's wreath. The wreath includes flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House. The plants were chosen for their symbolism: Rosemary for remembrance, English oak for the strength of love, and myrtle, the symbol of a happy marriage. The myrtle was cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle included in the queen's wedding bouquet in 1947. Also included are scented pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias, and scabious. The flowers rest on a nest of English moss and oak branches.

The the queen arrives to Westminster Abbey The queen died on Sept. 8 in her beloved Scottish estate, Balmoral. Since then, she has embarked on a days-long trek through Scotland and England. On each stop along the way, people gathered to pay their respects, including where she lied in state in Edinburgh and London, but also on highway overpasses, waiting for a glimpse of the hearse where her coffin was carried. On Sunday, the Queen neared the end of her 10-day journey, carried from Westminster Hall into Westminster Abbey on the state funeral gun carriage.





What is the gun carriage? A connection between Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria Queen Elizabeth's coffin is carried on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors. This is the same gun carriage used for Queen Victoria's funeral, as well as the queen's father George VI and prime minister Winston Churchill. The reason the carriage is pulled by people, not horses, dates back to a mishap during Queen Victoria's 1901 funeral, according to the BBC, during which a panicked horse almost sent Victoria's coffin flying.





King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry arrive together The new king has arrived with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Ahead of the funeral, Princes William and Harry stood vigil outside the queen's coffin at Westminster Hall. They were joined by their cousins, the children of Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.



TODAY anchors go live with a special report Kaitlin Vickery TODAY began covering the funeral live from London at at 5:30 a.m. ET. Savannah Guthrie, Wilfred Frost, Lester Holt and Hoda Kotb are walking us through this historic day with live updates.





Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend funeral Prince William's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are confirmed to attend their great-grandmother's funeral, according to the order of service released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening.





U.S. president Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden arrive to the funeral President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden have also arrived to Westminster Abbey, traveling via private car. On Sunday, they visited Westminster Hall and signed the book of condolences. "Our hearts go out to the Royal Family — King Charles and all the family. It's a loss that leaves a giant hole," Biden said after the signing, according to the White House transcript.

Share this -





British P.M. Liz Truss arrives, as do other P.M.s Liz Truss, who met with Queen Elizabeth II two days before she died, has arrived to the funeral. She was the 15th and final prime minister the queen worked with. All other living former British prime ministers are in attendance.





Newspaper editions say farewell to the queen Kate Redding The day of the funeral, editions of daily newspapers in the U.K. dedicated the cover to Queen Elizabeth II. Many used a never-before-seen photograph of the queen, taken during the jubilee earlier this year and released on Sept. 18 The Times used a never-before-seen photograph of the beloved and history-making monarch on its cover. Kate Redding





Crowds are forming, procession viewing halls fill up The funeral, which is bank holiday, is drawing crowds. Police have set up 22 miles of barriers in the center of London. As of 9:10 a.m., about two hours before the funeral, the viewing areas were completely full, according to London's City Hall.





The queen's lying-in-state, which drew





The queen will be buried at Windsor Castle, joining her family and husband Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, are already buried there, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret. Following his death in 2021, Prince Philip’s coffin was placed in the 200-year-old Royal Vault beneath St. George’s Chapel. It will be moved to the chapel to lie alongside Queen Elizabeth’s. Share this -





The doors to Westminster Abbey open, guests file in Doors to Westminster Abbey, where the funeral will be held, opened at 8 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, the bell at Westminster Abbey has begun tolling 96 times, to commemorate her years of life. Share this -





