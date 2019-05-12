Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 12, 2019, 3:10 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Almost one week after she gave birth to baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Duchess Meghan, the former Meghan Markle, is celebrating her first official Mother's Day by sharing a sweet photo of her cradling her new son's tiny feet.

The intimate photo was shared on the @SussexRoyal Instagram account, along with a message paying tribute to mothers around the world.

Meghan will have two dates to celebrate next year. In the United Kingdom, Mother's Day falls on the fourth Sunday during Lent, right before Easter. This year, the day to honor British mums fell on March 31.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced baby Archie to the world on May 8th. They also shared a sweet photo of their firstborn meeting Queen Elizabeth later that afternoon. The duchess has also had her mom, Doria Ragland, by her side as she experiences the joys of being a new mom.

The Duchess of Sussex told reporters last week that motherhood is "magic."

"It's pretty amazing," she said. "I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy."