Prince Harry has opened up about the reasons behind his historic split with the British royal family, saying the "toxic" press environment in Britain was "destroying" his mental health.

Harry spoke with late-high host and fellow Brit James Corden on Friday's show, less than a week after he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, informed Queen Elizabeth II that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family.

"It was never walking away," Harry said. "It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health.

"I was like 'This is toxic,' so I did what any husband, what any father would do. I was like, 'I need to get my family out of here.' But we never walked away, and as far as I'm concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I'll always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it's gonna be the same thing."

