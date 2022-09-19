People around the world have mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II along with members of her family. This includes an extensive list of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Although Prince William is next in line for the throne, the list of the queen's grandchildren includes seven others. Elizabeth, who died at 96 on Sept. 8, and Prince Philip, who died in 2021 at 99, had four children: King Charles III, 73; Princess Anne, 72; Prince Andrew, 62; and Prince Edward, 58. Those four children produced eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren so far.

All eight of her grandchildren attended the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, collectively mourning the loss of their sovereign grandmother.

Read on to learn more about the grandchildren of Elizabeth, in order from oldest to youngest.

Peter Phillips, 44

Peter Phillips attended the funeral ceremony alongside his family. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Peter Phillips, son of Capt. Mark Phillips and Princess Anne, is the queen's eldest grandchild. Typically, he is not seen in the royal spotlight, despite splitting from his ex-wife, Autumn Phillips, in 2020.

Their daughter Savannah, however, made a hilarious show at the 2018 Trooping the Color ceremony during the queen's Platinum Jubilee, telling Prince George to be quiet and playing and clapping with Princess Charlotte.

Zara Tindall, 41

Zara Tindall wor black to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Zara Tindall, sister to Peter Phillips and daughter of Capt. Mark Phillips and Princess Anne, has three children with her husband Mike Tindall: daughters Mia and Lena Elizabeth and son Lucas Philip. Tindall and her husband were both seen at the queen's funeral on Sept. 19.

Prince William, 40

Prince William in uniform Bloomberg via Getty Images

Prince William, son of Charles and the late Princess Diana, is next in line for the throne. He and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, have three children, including George, Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William and Kate attended the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey with their children, marking a return to their 2011 wedding venue.

Prince Harry, 37

Prince Harry, although no longer a working royal family member, attended the queen's funeral. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Prince Harry is the younger brother of William and youngest son of the king and the late Princess Diana. In 2020, Harry made the decision with his wife, the former Meghan Markle, to step back from their royal roles, which only added to the global obsession surrounding the inner workings and drama of the royal family.

After they resigned, they moved to California, where they now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan both attended the queen's funeral.

Princess Beatrice, 34

Princess Beatrice attends the queen's funeral. Joe Maher / Getty Images

Princess Beatrice, daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson (known more commonly as "Fergie"), typically keeps her private life out of the spotlight. She privately wed her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in Windsor in 2020, and now has one daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, born in 2021.

Princess Eugenie, 32

Princess Eugenie attends the queen's funeral. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Also the daughter of Andrew and Ferguson, Princess Eugenie also keeps her life relatively private despite having a flourishing career in the art world as a gallery director. She has a son, August Philip Hawke, born in 2021, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 18

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor sheds a tear at the queen's funeral. WPA Pool / Getty Images

As the first-born daughter of Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise is the youngest granddaughter of Elizabeth. Louise often makes appearances alongside her royal family members, including at her grandmother's funeral.

James, Viscount Severn, 14

James, Viscount Severn, arrives at Westminster Abbey for the funeral. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

James, also the son of Edward and Sophie, is the queen's youngest grandchild. Although he isn't seen much in the spotlight, he attended Elizabeth's funeral and has been seen at other royal events, akin to his older sister, Louise.