Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts to Philadelphia fan Taylor Swift’s appearances at Chiefs games

Taylor Swift has been seemingly going against her Pennsylvania roots this football season, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in support of her rumored beau Travis Kelce.

The "Anti-Hero" singer was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, and has previously expressed she's loyal to the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to the Chiefs 38-35 at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Has the shift been hard to stomach for her home team?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts told TODAY.com on the Time100 Next red carpet that he understands Swift's decision.

“It’s nothing personal,” he said, with a laugh. “I’m just focused on winning games. Nothing else really matters.”

Taylor Swift reacts during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 24. Jason Hanna / Getty Images

The West Reading, Pennsylvania, native revealed she was an Eagles fan in her 2020 song "Gold Rush," referencing the team when singing about her “Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door.”

During a sold-out "Eras Tour" concert in Philadelphia in May, Swift confirmed that the T-shirt lyric was paying tribute to the football team as opposed to the classic rock band.

“Guys, like, c’mon. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team,” she told the cheering crowd in a video shared by the NFL.

Swift has worn a custom Eagles jersey in the past, according to ESPN. After her visit to Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 24, Chiefs coach Andy Reid also joked that he set Swift and Travis Kelce up because he had previously coached the Eagles and met the Swift family during his tenure.

Her allegiance to the Eagles hasn't been lost on the Kelce family amid the romance rumors, either. Her rumored boyfriend's brother, Jason Kelce, is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In July, after the Chiefs tight end admitted he failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it — keeping with the tradition at her concerts — his brother joked that she might have rejected him out of loyalty to her Eagles.

“She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She’s a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and just didn’t want to talk to you,” Jason Kelce said on the "New Heights" podcast.

Through the seemingly budding romance, Swift has been spotted at several Chiefs games, including their matchup against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 1.

Then, after she and Travis Kelce were spotted together in New York City and appeared on "Saturday Night Live" Oct. 14, fans wondered if Swift would head back to MetLife Stadium to support her OG football team, as well as Jason Kelce, for the Eagles-Jets game.

Unfortunately for Swifties, the "Cruel Summer" singer didn't make an appearance Sunday at the stadium. But "America's boyfriend" was, indeed, spotted in a green tracksuit and black shades cheering on his brother from the sidelines.