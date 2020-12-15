The biggest celebrity weddings of the year: Here's who said 'I do' in 2020

In the year 2020, in which many of us were quarantined in small quarters, we got to know our loved ones better than ever. So we have to applaud any couples who have emerged from this period with the fortitude and love to get married!

Here's a look back at 21 of our favorite (generally low-key) celebrity weddings from the past year:

Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong

Emma McIntyre / VF20 / WireImage

"Big Mouth" creator Kroll, 42, and architect Kwong, 29, married on Nov. 11, revealing the news on Instagram the day after Thanksgiving. "So deeply thankful 11•19•20 + forever," wrote Kwong, showing a silhouette of the couple by the sea, in their formal wedding outfits. Kroll posted a similar image, writing, "So very thankful for @lily_kwong."

Kwong, who had already revealed on Nov. 6 that they were expecting a child together, shared more images of herself in her wedding finery on Dec. 3 and 4, writing, "It isn’t easy to get married in a global pandemic!!!"

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"Avengers: Endgame" star Johansson, 35, and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Jost, 38, married in late October in a private ceremony, allowing Meals on Wheels America to announce that the deed had been done on its Instagram Oct. 29.

Featuring a picture of the Staten Island Ferry (with tin cans tied to the back) and the words "Jost Married," the organization wrote, "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica."

The couple announced their engagement in May 2019 after two years of dating. They first went public with their romance in 2018 at the premiere of "Infinity War."

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Wrestler-turned-actor Cena, 43, and product manager Shariatzadeh, 31, tied the knot in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 12 in a private ceremony. The couple had been seen together since March 2019, and he told Entertainment Tonight they'd met while he was in Vancouver, Canada, filming "Playing with Fire."

Larry David and Ashley Underwood

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator and star David, 73, married Underwood on Oct. 7 in Southern California, People magazine reported. They'd met in 2017 at Sacha Baron Cohen's birthday party. Underwood had been a producer on Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?" and is friends with Cohen's wife, Isla Fisher. Fisher guest-starred in the most recent season of "Enthusiasm."

"We were seated next to each other, I think with (being fixed-up) in mind," David told The New York Times in April. "Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn't want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression."

Joel Courtney and Mia Scholink

Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

The "Kissing Booth" star Courtney, 24, and Scholink, 23, tied the knot in a socially distanced outdoor ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 27. They've known one another since they were toddlers, though the romance didn't happen until 2017.

Scholink posted a gallery of images on Instagram on Dec. 4, featuring the couple in their wedding formals, and wrote, "This got me in the feels" in the caption. Courtney posted his own wedding photo of the two nearly sharing a kiss and wrote, "I have spent the last 12 days in paradise and that has everything to do with my amazing wife. @mia_scholink you have sparked a new level of joy in my life. You are my glory."

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Oscar-winning actor Stone, 32, and former segment director for "Saturday Night Live" McCary, 35, were confirmed as married by the New York Post's Page Six in September. They'd announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2019 with a selfie that featured Stone showing a pearl engagement ring. They'd originally planned to marry in March, but postponed due to the pandemic.

They met when she hosted "SNL" in 2016, and were first linked as a couple in 2017.

David Harbour and Lily Allen

Musician Allen, 35 and "Stranger Things" star Harbour, 45, wed at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Sept. 7. They confirmed the surprise wedding by sharing a fun photo (with Elvis!) outside the chapel, and a second image (swipe to see both) where they shared a postnuptial meal of burgers and fries.

Harbour, who posted the images, wrote in the caption, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

Allen also posted a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, showing three hearts in the caption:

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Steve Jennings / Getty Images for ESPN

Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Tebow, 33, exchanged vows with 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 25 at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa on Jan. 18, People reported.

Since this was pre-global pandemic, the event had 260 guests and the bride wore a sleeveless custom gown by David's Bridal. Tebow shared video and pictures on Instagram Jan. 19, writing in the caption, "Blending Cultures + Traditions. Grateful."

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash / Instagram

"Claws" and "Reno 911" star Nash, 50, wed musician Jessica Betts, 48, in August. She shared a photo of the couple on Instagram, writing "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts." The wedding came just months after Nash divorced her second husband, and she told People magazine that it was not a "coming out" event.

"(My marriage) has absolutely nothing to do with gender, and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash said. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

Sean Penn and Leila George

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Actor Penn, 60, married his girlfriend of four years, Australian-American actress Leila George, 28, in a private ceremony that largely took place over Zoom on July 30. He confirmed the news on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by flashing his gold wedding band.

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn told Meyers. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday

"Raven's Home" actress and former "Cosby Show" child star Raven-Symoné, 35, tied the knot with social media manager Miranda Maday in an outdoor backyard ceremony on June 16, and she posted photos on Instagram two days later.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the actress, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, wrote in the caption. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

"Pitch Perfect" actress Snow, 34, and realtor Stanaland married on March 15 in Malibu, California. The nuptials were an intimate outdoor ceremony, reported The Knot. Snow told People magazine that she and Stanaland wanted the ceremony to be "low-key and not stuffy."

The pair met through mutual friends and social media accounts, and got engaged in February 2019. In a gallery of wedding photos posted on Instagram in July, Snow wrote, "Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day... but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect. I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I’d rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane."

Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker

Musician Jenner, 39, confirmed he had married the pregnant Stoker in People magazine late in January. "We wed at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Jan. 21 with my daughter Eva and Cayley’s grandmother, Joan, as our witness," he said.

Jenner, son of Caitlyn Jenner, posted a collection of photos from the wedding day and their daily lives on Instagram, writing in part, "I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you."

The couple have since welcomed fraternal twin boys.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Former "Malcolm in the Middle" star Muniz, 35, originally eloped on October 3, 2019, but got formally married Feb. 21 of this year, the four-year anniversary of the day they first met. They posted a slew of photos on their shared webpage.

Jessica Brown Findlay and Ziggy Heath

"Downton Abbey" actor Findlay, 31, married fellow actor Heath in a surprise wedding on Sept. 12 in a London church before hopping aboard a private red double-decker bus, according to Harper's Bazaar. Findlay posted photos of the couple on their wedding day, writing "(heart emoji) wins every time. A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday! X I love you." (Findlay turned 31 on September 14.)

The pair met in 2017 while working on "Harlots."

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for YouTube

Actor Quaid, 66, married Savoie, 27, on June 2 following an elopement to Santa Barbara, California. "It was beautiful," he told People, which noted the pastor was the only witness. The couple had planned to marry in April in Hawaii with a reception in Nashville, but the coronavirus forced them to rethink their plans.

"I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is," Quaid told The Guardian. "I feel like I have a real partner in life."

Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Country star Yoakam, 64, married his longtime fiancée Joyce in a private ceremony at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California in March. Fewer than 10 attendees were on hand, and all were seated at least 6 feet apart, his reps told Country Fancast.

"At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments. In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed," said the rep. "The happy couple have been engaged for several years and have been dating since 2010. This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and one the front lines of this pandemic."

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

Irwin, 22, announced on Instagram that she and fiancé Chandler Powell, 24, tied the knot on March 25 in a ceremony without any guests (beyond family) at the Australia Zoo's gardens, in order to observe coronavirus restrictions.

Se posted a photo of the couple smooching and wrote, in part, "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now... We shared tears and smiles and love."

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Actor/producer Anderson, 53, and producer Peters, 75, married in a secret ceremony on Jan. 20 ... but split 12 days later, before filing the paperwork. The pair first dated 35 years ago after meeting at the Playboy Mansion, and reconnected in 2019 but kept their relationship a secret.

Anderson told The Hollywood Reporter, "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Comedian Griffin, 60, married longtime boyfriend Randy Bick on Jan. 1 in a ceremony she described on Twitter that lasted "just under 14 minutes." The tweet included a video of the first minute of nuptials and showed Lily Tomlin officiating. Based on conversation in the video, it appears to be taking place in Griffin and Bick's home.

The pair met in September 2011, when Gloria Estefan's team asked Griffin to show up at the Alma awards as a backup "dancer," as Griffin reported in another tweet.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Oscar nominee Williams, 40, and director Kail, 42, reportedly married in March, according to photos that surfaced of the couple wearing wedding rings. Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had gotten engaged in December 2019, after working together on "Fosse/Verdon."