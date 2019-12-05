Emma Stone announces engagement to longtime boyfriend

Emma Stone is showing off a new ring on a very important finger! The actress, 30, announced her engagement on Instagram with a picture of her and her longtime beau, Dave McCary, flashing a (slightly blurry) ring on her left ring finger.

Stone has been stepping out with McCary since November 2017, when they were spotted out on the town in New York City together. McCary is a “Saturday Night Live” writer and segment director.

In recent months, Stone has talked about her desire to tie the knot. She told Elle Magazine — and Jennifer Lawrence, who was interviewing her for the piece — that she realized as time went on she wanted to get married.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids,” she told the outlet. “And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Emma Stone and her now-fiance Dave McCary during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January of 2019. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner

We're so excited for the two of them!