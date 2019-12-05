Jill’s week of Steals & Deals continues with 70% off pajama sets, 83% off cashmere and 81% off leather handbags! 

Emma Stone announces engagement to longtime boyfriend

Congrats to the happy couple!

By Samantha Kubota

Emma Stone is showing off a new ring on a very important finger! The actress, 30, announced her engagement on Instagram with a picture of her and her longtime beau, Dave McCary, flashing a (slightly blurry) ring on her left ring finger.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5q8jCvBv7O

Stone has been stepping out with McCary since November 2017, when they were spotted out on the town in New York City together. McCary is a “Saturday Night Live” writer and segment director.

In recent months, Stone has talked about her desire to tie the knot. She told Elle Magazine — and Jennifer Lawrence, who was interviewing her for the piece — that she realized as time went on she wanted to get married.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids,” she told the outlet. “And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Emma Stone and her now-fiance Dave McCary during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January of 2019.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner

We're so excited for the two of them!

