Comedian Niecy Nash comes out, shares joyful wedding photo with new wife

Comedian Niecy Nash is a married woman and she has a new name to share with the world!

The "Claws" and "Reno 911" star tied the knot with musician Jessica Betts recently and shared a joyful photo of the happy couple on Instagram on Monday, along with a message.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," she wrote, using her real name, Carol Denise, and signaling that she plans to take her new wife's last name. She tagged Betts, who is a rock and soul musician, in the photo, which shows the happy moment both women were officially married.

The new Mrs. Betts, 50, looked stunning in a strapless white dress. She held her bouquet high in the air with one hand as she clasped her wife's hand. The comedian's new wife looked elegant in white trousers, along with a long-sleeve white shirt and vest. She accented the look with a dark green tie and diamond-studded earrings.

Both women had huge smiles as they walked up the aisle after making their nuptials official.

The new romance comes months after the comedian filed from her husband Jay Tucker in December and finalized details of their divorce in March, according to TMZ. The divorce was legally official on June 21, according to the outlet, making her newest marriage a bit of a whirlwind romance.

While Nash has always been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ community, her marriage to a woman caught some of her fans by surprise.

Nash posted a photo of her smiling at her new wife on Monday, along with a caption: "#Plot Twist" and a rainbow emoji.

Some of the comedian's celebrity friends shared their congratulatory wishes in comments on the photo.

"So happy for you," said "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, along with a heart and rainbow emoji. Sarah Paulson added, "I love you so much."

Congratulations to the happy couple! As Nash added in her wedding photo post: "#LoveWins."