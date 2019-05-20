Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 12:50 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are heading down the aisle.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star and “Weekend Update” anchor from “Saturday Night Live” have gotten engaged, a rep for the actress tells the Associated Press.

The couple has been dating for two years and first went public last year at the premiere of Johansson’s blockbuster film, “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. Getty Images

The duo also recently walked the red carpet at the April premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. WireImage

This will be the third marriage for Johansson, 34. She was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011 and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a 4-year-old daughter, from 2014-2017.

Jost, 36, has never been married. He has been a writer with “Saturday Night Live” since 2005 and has served as co-anchor on “Weekend Update” since 2014.

Johansson is the latest superhero star to get engaged. “Avengers” co-star Chris Pratt got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger back in January, after having been previously married to Anna Faris. He announced the news in an Instagram post.