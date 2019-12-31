Bindi Irwin and fiancé Chandler Powell introduce their 'gorgeous' new puppy

Bindi Irwin and her fiancé, Chandler Powell, are the proud parents of a new puppy.

Powell, 23, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of the pooch, who appears to be a Cavalier King Charles spaniel. In his caption, he revealed the couple named their puppy Piggy.

Powell's first pic finds the couple smiling as Irwin, 21, holds Piggy in her arms. Click or swipe right to see more photos of little Piggy playing in the yard and also resting in a doggie bed.

"Welcoming our newest and cutest family member. Introducing Piggy our gorgeous puppy," Powell wrote in the caption.

"Can’t wait to begin the new decade giving this sweetheart the happiest and most loving home. 2020 here we come!" he added.

Adopting Piggy together is just the latest milestone for the lovebirds, who got engaged on Irwin's 21st birthday in July after dating for nearly six years.

The wildlife conservationist and reality TV star, whose dad was late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, was quick to share the happy news along with a pic of her stunning engagement ring.

"On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness."

Last week, the happy couple celebrated the holidays together and Irwin shared pics of them cozying up to each other in their Christmas sweaters.

"All smiles because I’m in love with you, it’s Christmas and my sweater lights up," she gushed in the caption.

Congratulations on your beautiful new puppy, Bindi and Chandler!