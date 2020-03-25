Bindi Irwin reveals she got married in 'small ceremony' with family

Bindi Irwin has gotten married!

Irwin, 21, announced on Instagram Wednesday that she and fiancé Chandler Powell, 23, went ahead with their wedding without any guests in their native Australia for precautionary reasons due to guidelines about large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,'' she captioned a photo of them sharing a kiss. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.

"This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos."

Powell posted the same sweet photo of them on the altar on Instagram with his own message of joy.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"We’re finally married! Today, March 25, 2020, marks the most amazing day of my life,'' he wrote. "I married my best friend. After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so that we could enjoy a safe and small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo. As we embark on this new life chapter I hope that we can share some love in the world, especially during this challenging time."

Irwin's mother, Terri, shared the sentiment that her late husband would've loved the ceremony.

I am so very happy for you both. Your love shines bright in a world that needs a lot of hope and love right now. I know that Steve would be incredibly proud. Love wins! https://t.co/ueQMZLR1ag — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) March 25, 2020

"I am so very happy for you both,'' she tweeted. "Your love shines bright in a world that needs a lot of hope and love right now. I know that Steve would be incredibly proud. Love wins!"

The conservationist and reality TV star got engaged to Powell in July after nearly six years together. He popped the question at the same site of their wedding, Australia Zoo, where the Irwin family lives. The daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter," Steve Irwin, also showed off her beautiful engagement ring on Instagram.

Irwin's brother, Robert, 16, played a big role in their small wedding ceremony by walking his sister down the aisle in place of their late father and then taking some beautiful photos of the couple.

"Bindi and Chandler, words cannot describe how happy and proud I am that today you started your married life and celebrated love during a difficult time for our world,'' he wrote on Instagram. "And I was beyond honoured to get to walk Bindi down the aisle today.

"Even though all of your wedding plans had to change at the last minute to keep everyone safe and healthy, it truly was an emotional and beautifully spontaneous day... I know that Dad was with us, and we are all so delighted for your future as husband and wife."

The couple first met at the Australia Zoo, which also was a special place for Irwin's dad, whom she said would have approved of her partnership with Powell.

Bindi Irwin also delivered an uplifting message during a difficult time in which more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed across the world, including more than 2,300 in Australia, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history,'' she wrote. "Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens.

"Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"