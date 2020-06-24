One of America’s most enduring stars has once again been joined in Quaid-ed bliss.

Dennis Quaid, 66, married Laura Savoie, 27, on June 2 after they eloped to Santa Barbara, California.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“It was beautiful,” he told People, which reports the pastor was the only witness.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie, seen here in November 2019, got engaged last fall. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

The couple had originally planned to tie the knot in April in Hawaii and then have a reception in Nashville, but they were forced to scrap those plans due to the coronavirus, the magazine reports.

People were taken aback by the couple’s age difference after they got engaged last October, but Quaid said it was much ado about nothing.

“I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me," the “"Parent Trap" star told The Guardian last November. "I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that."

Quaid has been married three times before, including once to Meg Ryan, with whom he has a son, Jack, 28. His most recent marriage was to Kimberly Buffington. They have 11-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe.

"I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is," Quaid told The Guardian. "I feel like I have a real partner in life.”