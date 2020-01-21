Tim Tebow's wife shares photos of her gorgeous gown from their wedding day

Tim Tebow’s wife, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, tried on 50 wedding dresses before saying “yes” to a custom-made, scoop-necked gown from David’s Bridal.

“I was all over Pinterest,” Nel-Peters, 24, told People. “I wanted to find something sleek and elegant and timeless.”

The Miss Universe 2017 winner, who describes herself as “traditional,” kept her accessories simple with diamond and pearl earrings from Marion Rehwinkel Jewelry.

Tebow, 32, wore a fitted tuxedo designed by Antar Levar.

The former NFL quarterback and Nel-Peters tied the knot in front of 260 loved ones at La Paris Estate, a winery in in her native South Africa, People reported.

On Monday, the former NFL quarterback shared a wedding day snap captured by photographer Hanri Human. In the picture, Tebow gazes lovingly at his bride, who is leaning into him.

Tebow captioned the Instagram, “Forever. @demileighhnp #tyingthetebow.”

The Heisman Trophy winner proposed to Nel-Peters on his family’s Florida in Jan. 2019.

“She is the sweetest,” he told TODAY while discussing the engagement. “Demi is absolutely such a blessing.