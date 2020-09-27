Frankie and Paige Muniz are expecting their first child — see the sweet video

Congrats are in order for Frankie and Paige Muniz!

The couple revealed that they are expecting their first child in a new video shared on their joint YouTube channel on Saturday.

In a video titled “Frankie & Paige are having a baby!” the soon-to-be-parents are seen dancing in a field and sharing clips from their trip through Jackson, Wyoming. In a sweet voiceover, Frankie shared their happy news.

"In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together,” Frankie began. “We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to the first time hearing your little one's heartbeat.”

He continued, “We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat and reality set in, I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."

Paige chimed in next, recalling, "When we found out that we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman.”

But despite the struggle, Paige announced, "I'm excited to say we beat the odds and we're officially 15 weeks along and counting.”

Frankie wrapped up the video and said, "We're both really excited for the future and we can't wait to meet our little one."

The 34-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the exciting news, writing, "This is the biggest announcement I've ever made!!!"

Price made her own video post on Instagram to share the announcement as well, captioning the post, "Baby Muniz, March 2021. We having a baby up in herrr!"

The couple originally eloped on Oct. 3, 2019, but got married this year on Feb. 21, the four-year-anniversary of the day they first met, PEOPLE reported. The "Malcolm in the Middle" star popped the question in November 2018 and the couple hasn't looked back since!

Following their February ceremony, Frankie told PEOPLE, “We definitely want to have kids!”

It looks like their wish came true!