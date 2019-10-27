John Cena had two big premieres on Saturday: his new movie, “Playing with Fire,” and his possible new relationship.

The 42-year-old stepped out on the red carpet arm-in-arm with Shay Shariatzadeh in New York City on Saturday evening.

Cena spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the event and briefly discussed his date for the night. He also revealed that his newest film project brought the two together.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere, and I got a beautiful date,” he told ET. "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

Cena donned a classic navy blue suit with a contrasting red tie. Shariatzadeh wore a shiny black and silver wrap dress, opting for closed-toed slingback heels and a simple black clutch.

Cena has kept quiet about his relationship, though it's rumored he and Shariatzadeh have been seeing each other since March, when they were spotted on a romantic date in Vancouver, according to E!

The WWE-turned-movie star announced in April of 2018 that he and his former fiancée, Nikki Bella, were splitting up. The two got engaged at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 where Cena proposed while in the ring.

At the time of the split, Cena told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford that he had been having a difficult time post-split.

“I had my heart broken out of nowhere—or, for me, it was out of nowhere—and anyone who's experienced that knows that it comes with a series of bad feelings,” he revealed on-air.

Cena's newest film, "Playing with Fire," will premiere on Nov. 8.