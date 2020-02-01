Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters separate 12 days after getting married

After 12 days of marriage, Pamela Anderson and film producer Jon Peters have called it quits.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Anderson and Peters, who produced both the 1976 and 2018 remakes of "A Star Is Born," married in a secret ceremony on January 20. The pair first dated 35 years ago after they met at the Playboy Mansion just as Anderson had moved to Los Angeles. They reconnected in recent months, keeping their relationship a secret.

After their nuptials, Peters said, “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist.”

“She has yet to shine in a real way,” he added. “There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but—for 35 years—I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild—in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Jon Peters poses after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame May 2007 in Hollywood, California. AFP via Getty Images

The former "Baywatch" star shared her own statement after their marriage in the form of a poem about Peters, writing:

"Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood -

no one compares -

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me.

Now I’ve seen more of life

and realize ..

He’s been there all along.

Never failed me -

I’m ready now

and

he’s ready too -

We

understand

and respect each other -

We love each other

without conditions. -

I’m a lucky woman. -

Proof

God has a plan”

This is the fifth marriage for both of them. Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rock Salomon (who she married twice) are Anderson’s exes. Peters was previously married to Henrietta Zampitella, Lesley Ann Warren (who he famously cheated on with Barbra Streisand), Christine Forsyth-Peters and Mindy Peters.

Peters has not commented yet on his separation from Anderson.