Sean Penn is a newly married man.

The actor, 59, wed his girlfriend of four years, Australian-American actress Leila George, 28, in a low-key ceremony with close family last week. He confirmed the news on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” with a simple flash of his gold wedding band.

In true keeping with the times, the civil ceremony took place virtually over Zoom.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn told Meyers. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

Meyers said that he himself had a large wedding, and wondered if a smaller ceremony would be less stressful. Penn seemed to agree.

"Let's say there are socially liberating factors under COVID," he said.

Penn has been married twice before, first to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, then to “House of Cards” star Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He and Wright have two children, Dylan, 29, and Hopper, 26.

Penn and George attended a gala in Los Angeles in January 2020. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for CORE Gala

Penn and George have kept their romance largely out of the limelight since they went public with their relationship in 2016, and neither of them has mentioned or shared photos of their recent marriage on social media.

They have both been busy posting on Instagram and Twitter about CORE Response, a disaster relief organization founded by Penn that is helping provide free COVID-19 tests to cities around the U.S.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!