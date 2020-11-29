Chrissy Teigen recalls 'shame' of not making enough breast milk: 'Normalize formula'

Chrissy Teigen never shies away from discussing the tough parts about being a mother.

The 34-year-old cookbook author got candid on Twitter on Sunday about the difficulties of breastfeeding, calling for moms to “normalize” feeding their babies formula when needed.

“OK I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula,” she wrote in one tweet, creating a thread for her thoughts.

“Normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot," she continued. “People have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best.”

“‘Normalize breastfeeding’ is great. ‘normalize formula’ is great, too!” she wrote. “so yeah. that's all! normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY.”

Teigen then recalled her struggle with pumping, adding: “I remember pumping my ASS OFF, highest mode, so often, because I didn't trust milk was going into their mouthes if I breastfed. it drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. an ounce!”

“The stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature's most natural thing for your own baby is too much,” she concluded. “I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama.”

In the past, Teigen has been candid about hardships that come along with getting pregnant and giving birth, including her struggles with fertility, postpartum depression and pregnancy loss.

The former model penned a heartbreaking personal essay on Medium last month, thanking fans for their support and sharing raw details about losing her third child, Jack, at 20 weeks pregnant. Teigen and husband John Legend are also parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

"I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so," she said in her essay. "Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see."

A few weeks later, she shared that her emotions have prevented her from being as active on Twitter as she normally is.

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole,” she wrote on Thursday. “But do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon.”

She went on to finish the tweet with her trademark sense of humor.

“They’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok?” she quipped.