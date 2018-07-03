Chrissy Teigen reveals the struggle to capture the perfect family photo

share tweet pin email

While it's hard to imagine Chrissy Teigen and her adorable little ones looking any way other than picture-perfect, the truth is, when it comes to family photos, the model mom isn't immune to troubles all moms face.

Getting everyone to put their best face forward — at the very same time — is almost impossible.

On Monday, Teigen shared a shot of herself smiling and looking right into the lens, while in her arms, 2-year-old daughter Luna looked distractedly off into the distance and 2-month-old son Miles appeared sprawled out mid-nap.

As for the caption, Teigen simply wrote down her own inner monologue about the struggle that started right after capturing a few shots.

"Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?"

It's a dilemma any social-media-loving mother can appreciate — and many of them did just that in the comments that followed.

"Being a mom is all about making the tough choices," one follower responded. Another suggested that she should "always choose the one you look best in."

And one non-mom with a sharp sense of humor mocked mommy-shaming trolls by stating that the 32-year-old should have posted the photo where the baby's' head appeared to be unsupported, "so I can tell you how to hold a child although I don't kids of my own."

But joking aside, Teigen knows that kind of comment all too well.

Photos are literally split-second moments in time that evolve. I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 19, 2016

When Luna was just 6 months old, Teigen fired back at an online critic who accused her of holding her daughter "like a handbag" in a candid paparazzi shot.

"Photos are literally split-second moments in time that evolve," she wrote. "I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers."