John Legend is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2019

People magazine just confirmed something that John Legend’s faithful fans — and his model wife, Chrissy Teigen — have long known: He really is the Sexiest Man Alive!

The big announcement came Tuesday night, appropriately enough, during an episode of “The Voice.”

This is the first time there have been two covers for the Sexiest Man Alive issue. PEOPLE

Legend, who’s served as a coach on the talent competition since season 16, humbly accepted the honor amid the show’s live playoff rounds.

"Mostly I want to thank Blake Shelton. I sat next to him for the last few months and I learned his sexy ways," he said, as the crowd hollered in the background. "I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me."

He went on to say Teigen is proud of him.

"She makes fun of me almost all the time," he laughed. "But she hasn’t even been snarky about this.”

I finally impressed my wife."

Teigen had a less G-rated reaction on Twitter, writing, "I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

She followed up that tweet with a funny video of their two kids' reactions, captioned "The kids...do not care" as her oldest, Luna, asked if she could watch a movie.

The kids...do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

While it’s flattering to be named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” hot off the heels of film star Idris Elba’s recent reign, it is, of course, far from Legend’s only accolade. He’s won a Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice Award, AMA, Billboard Awards and so much more.

In fact, the 40-year-old singer, songwriter, producer and actor has reached one of the entertainment industry’s highest achievements. He’s one of only 15 stars who can claim to be EGOTs, winners of all four of major showbiz honors (with an Emmy, 10 Grammys, a Tony and an Oscar to his name).

That puts him among the ranks of Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg.

But when it comes to his newest win, he doesn’t have to look far to find a peer. He’s seated right next to a former Sexiest Man Alive regularly on “The Voice.”

People Magazines Sexiest Man Alive 2017 might just have something to say about Legend's win. People Magazine

Blake Shelton earned the title back in 2017. And given their competitive banter, as well as the fact Legend beat Team Blake on “The Voice” last season, you can expect Shelton to remind him just who was deemed sexiest first — frequently.

See Legend on the cover of People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue on newsstands nationwide on Friday.