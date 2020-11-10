Chrissy Teigen shares video of daughter Luna honoring late baby brother Jack

Chrissy Teigen shared the "cutest, most beautiful" video of how her daughter is coping with her recent pregnancy loss.

Teigen posted on Instagram that Luna, 4, had put a therapy teddy bear next to the box of baby Jack's ashes and offered her late baby brother some of her favorite snack.

"I can't ... I don't know, she's amazing," Teigen said in the video. In the caption, she added that her home is "very open about life, death, grief, everything really."

Teigen, who shares Luna and Miles, 2, with husband John Legend, experienced pregnancy loss at 20 weeks earleir this fall. She has said they had been calling the baby Jack.

"(We) try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way," she wrote. "I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot."

The model and author has previously opened up about the events that led to the stillbirth of her son. She explained in a heartbreaking personal essay on Medium that her pregnancy complications were caused by a partial placenta abruption.

"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either," she wrote.

Teigen has said they plan to put Jack's ashes "into the soil of a tree in our new home, the one we got with his room in mind."

In her essay, she explained that she feels "full" of love after such a devastating loss.

"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart," she said. "A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.