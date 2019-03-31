Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 31, 2019, 3:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Chrissy Teigen sparked a discussion on Twitter about her "new normal" weight post-pregnancy, and how, after suffering from postpartum depression, she's happy to carry a few extra pounds if it means feeling good.

The mom of two has been very open in discussing her battle with postpartum depression and on Saturday she tweeted about how she is now 20 pounds heavier than before having her son, Miles, 10 months.

"'how do you eat like this??' - basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles," the former Sports Illustrated model posted on Twitter. "he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!"

In addition to Miles, Teigen and husband John Legend have a 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and author of the two Cravings cookbooks, went on to discuss how her postpartum depression led to weight loss and how she would rather carry extra pounds if it means feeling happier.

"the thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna," she Tweeted. "Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!"

From the looks of her Instagram, Teigen, 33, really is feeling the warmth and love, snuggled up with her "bebes and pups" as she captioned a pic of her looking cozy under a fluffy blanket with two of her family members.

Teigen's followers chimed in on social media with stories of their own about losing their appetites due to anxiety following the birth of their children. Many women in the same situation agreed that carrying some extra weight was preferable to being thin and feeling miserable.

Postpartum depression is something that many new mothers suffer from in silence, often dismissing the signs which include extreme anxiety, acting withdrawn, rage and changes in eating and sleeping patterns.

Teigen has talked about her experience with the condition after the birth of Luna, and how taking the anti-depressant Lexapro helped her come out of the darkness. The social media star who is married to singer John Legend said that she initially thought the condition was something that couldn't happen to her because she has a great life, but went on to say how the condition does not discriminate.

Teigen is embracing her new normal, as evidenced by her joyful Instagram posts from a family-filled weekend:

"Somi Somi!" Teigen captioned a picture of her and Luna enjoying ice creams at SomiSomi, a Korean-inspired soft-serve spot where the ice cream is served in fancy fish-shaped cones. Teigen and her daughter looked adorable in pretty spring dresses, and this wasn't the only stop on their family food outing.

"JOY - highland park. SO GOOD," she captioned a photo of her, Legend and Luna at a table at the fast-casual Taiwanese spot.

We love how Teigen always keeps it real about the issues that affect so many women!