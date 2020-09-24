Chrissy Teigen postpones 3rd cookbook due to pregnancy: 'I am devastated'

Chrissy Teigen fans will have to wait a little longer than expected for her third "Cravings" cookbook.

The supermodel announced Thursday on Twitter that she and recipe developer Adeena Sussman, who worked with her on both "Cravings" and "Cravings: Hungry for More," were postponing work on the book "indefinitely" due to Teigen's high-risk pregnancy.

"Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv," she tweeted, adding that she's also stopped filming her Quibi series "Chrissy’s Court."

Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv 😩 and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2020

“Baby cannot do it. I am devastated," wrote Teigen, 34, who's expecting her third child with hubby John Legend, 41. The couple also share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Teigen announced earlier this month on Twitter that she had started working on the book with Sussman.

officially started the cookbook! first step, a google doc between @AdeenaSussman and I where at every hour of the day and night (she is in Tel Aviv!), ideas are popped into organized chaos. currently discussing the beauty that was the mrs field's white choc macadamia nut cookie! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

Teigen's post about halting work on her cookbook comes one week after she revealed she was experiencing pregnancy complications because of a "super weak" placenta. She shared the update in an Instagram Stories video she filmed while lying in bed. She also accidentally let it slip in the clip that her baby-on-the-way was a boy.

"My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna. With Miles, it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn't getting big at all. He had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times," she said in the video.

Teigen added she'd been ordered to remain on strict bed rest, but despite the complications her baby boy was "really, really healthy" and "big."

"Everything’s good," said Teigen. "I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s really, really weak and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk."