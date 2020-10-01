Chrissy Teigen, John Legend experience pregnancy loss: 'We will always love you'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning after experiencing pregnancy loss.

Teigen posted an emotional Instagram update on Wednesday night with photos honoring their son, Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote alongside a series of black and white photos. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Teigen added they never decide on a name until after their children are born, but had already started calling their unborn child "Jack."

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she wrote. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

Legend quote tweeted Teigen's post on Wednesday, adding "We love you, Jack."

Earlier this month, the cookbook author was put on bed rest and then hospitalized after experiencing on-and-off bleeding.

Last week, Teigen, mother to Luna and Miles, said she had decided to go to the hospital when things got worse.

"Today the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there," she said. "It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding and that's obviously very bad."

She had explained in a previous social post that she "didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway."

In a 2016 interview with Self magazine, she said they'd struggled with fertility.

"The big question was why this wasn’t working for us when I was young and he was healthy,” she told the magazine. “I thought, people get pregnant by accident all the time! How does this happen?"

The 34-year-old first announced her pregnancy in August in a new music video for her husband's latest song, “Wild.” After beginning bed rest, the star announced last week that she would be postponing her third cookbook.

It's unclear how far along she was in the pregnancy.