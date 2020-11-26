It’s been nearly two months since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed their heartbreaking news: At 20 weeks pregnant, Teigen suffered pregnancy complications that resulted in the loss of the child they were expecting, a son named Jack.

But that time has done little to dull the pain of such an enormous grief, as the model and mom explained Wednesday.

I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020

Teigen, who’s well known for her witty and frequent social media posts, opened up to her fans and followers about why she hasn’t been as active on Twitter.

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole,” she wrote. “But do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon.”

Then, unable to resist a display of her playful wit, she added, “They’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok?”

The 34-year-old included a message of thanks and love to her fans, who’ve sent her and her husband plenty of love of their own lately.

In a recent interview with People, Teigen said, "It's just been an incredible experience to see the outpouring of love from the internet and the handwritten cards we've gotten. We couldn't even walk through our house for a week — there were just too many flowers. You do see beauty through the darkest clouds."

That kindness and support came into their lives after they gave the world a raw look at the loss they suffered, from tear-filled photos to intimate details of their pain. The couple, who are parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2 , even shared a message to the baby they never had a chance to bring home.

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” Teigen wrote in a caption on Instagram. “We will always love you.”

One of the many ways they’ve marked that fact is a pair of matching tattoos that simply read “Jack.”

In her interview with People, Teigen explained that she’s currently undergoing “multiple different therapies” to navigate her grief, but she also noted that some of the best therapy happens at home.

"I have these two toddlers running around that need me and need me to be happy and give them hugs all day,” she said. “I have a husband that needs love. I have people that just take such good care of me, and we're all going to get through this together."