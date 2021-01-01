IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Miscarriage Matters

Up to one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage. For years, women suffered in silence. Now new research and new voices are bringing miscarriage out of the shadows.

Celebrities Visit Hallmark's "Home & Family"
David Livingston / Getty Images

Actor Kellan Lutz reveals his wife Brittany had pregnancy loss at 6 months

fishlense/Instagram

'The story behind this picture': How Hoda helped Dylan's family during miscarriage

Experts believe at least half of early pregnancy losses are due to genetic problems.
Claire Merchlinsky / for NBC News

Many miscarriages are still a mystery. A new test could give faster answers.

As a rainbow baby, I never really asked my mom about her miscarriage. Until now

Getty Images

After miscarriage, many women struggle with a workplace that doesn't understand

KARE 11

Woman creates special baby book for her friend after a miscarriage

Signs of a miscarriage
Getty Images

How to know if you're having a miscarriage

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Beyoncé says she learned to ‘mother herself’ after suffering miscarriages

ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Hilaria Baldwin responds to cruel comments about her miscarriages

Miscarriage tattoo
Joan Bremer

'It's healing to talk about it': The story behind woman's miscarriage tattoo

TODAY Originals

One dad's mission to help men cope with pregnancy loss

An estimated one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage, yet it’s still a taboo topic for many. While women are speaking more openly about pregnancy loss, dads often have no support, no outlet and no idea how to handle their grief. Kelly Farley and his wife suffered two devastating pregnancy losses. After battling his way back from the brink, he’s determined to open up a discussion about grieving and loss for other men.