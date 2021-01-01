Miscarriage Matters
Up to one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage. For years, women suffered in silence. Now new research and new voices are bringing miscarriage out of the shadows.
More stories
One dad's mission to help men cope with pregnancy loss
An estimated one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage, yet it’s still a taboo topic for many. While women are speaking more openly about pregnancy loss, dads often have no support, no outlet and no idea how to handle their grief. Kelly Farley and his wife suffered two devastating pregnancy losses. After battling his way back from the brink, he’s determined to open up a discussion about grieving and loss for other men.